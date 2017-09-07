Is Jupiter, Florida Evacuating Because of Hurricane Irma?

Getty

Jupiter and the rest of Palm Beach County is now covered under a hurricane watch because of Hurricane Irma, but there has not been an evacuation order yet. Residents on the barrier islands in the county have been asked to evacuate, although no mandatory order has been issued. It is still important to familiarize yourself with the evacuation maps and shelters in Jupiter.

Classes are already cancelled in Palm Beach County for Thursday and Friday.

In addition to the map below, you can click here to go to PBCGov.com/KnowUrZone to search by your address.

On Wednesday, Palm Beach County officials told WPTV that it is “highly recommended” that residents of the barrier islands evacuate now. However, there is no mandatory order.

The Jupiter War Cry notes that if you do plan on evacuating Palm Beach County, you can use the Florida Turnpike, I-95, US Highway 1, A1A and West Indiantown Road. Tolls on Florida highways have been suspended because of the storm.

Evacuation Zones Full County by Daniel S Levine on Scribd

“We strongly recommend that you begin doing so at this time,” County Administrator Verdenia Baker said. However, Baker added that you need to “evacuate miles, not hundreds of miles.” She also noted that it would be best for residents to find friends and family members to stay with, using shelters as a last resort.

Baker told WPTV that there are 15 shelters across the county. One shelter available in Jupiter is the Independence Middle School at 4001 Greenway Drive Jupiter 33458. The shelters will be opening at 10 a.m.

At 11:00 a.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center issued the first hurricane watches for South Florida, covering “Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach,” the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay. A Storm Surge Watch is also in effect for “Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach” and the Florida Keys.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions – meaning maximum winds at or over 75 mph – are possible for the area. They are issued 48 hours in advance to give residents ample time to prepare.

To sign up for the ALERTPBC, Palm Beach County’s emergency notification system, click here.

Here is the seven-day forecast for Jupiter from the National Weather Service:

Thursday Afternoon: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 103. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 102. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Tropical storm conditions possible. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Florida residents can also find the most up-to-date information on Hurricane Irma at FloridaDisaster.org.