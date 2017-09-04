Is Mail Delivered on Labor Day 2017 in the U.S.?

(Getty)

The question of, “Will mail be delivered on Labor Day?” is answered with a big “No.” All post offices and federal offices of any kind will be closed for the holiday, which means no businesses nor homes will get mail. This also counts out USPS packages. According to USPS, because it is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. However, all federal workers are still paid for the day.

Fedex and UPS are also closed for Labor Day. Holidays that Fedex ARE open for include Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day. Check out Fedex’s full holiday schedule when you click here. And for the UPS holiday delivery schedule, click here.

Holidays on which mail is not delivered are:

New Year’s Day
Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday
Washington’s Birthday (President’s Day)
Memorial Day
Independence Day
Labor Day
Columbus Day
Veterans Day
Christmas Day
Thanksgiving

So, why is Labor Day a federal holiday in the first place? Labor Day is not only observed in the United States as it is held in Canada and other countries as well. The day is to celebrate working people and it annually lands on the first Monday in September.

