Lakeland & Polk County Evacuation & Shelters for Hurricane Irma

National Hurricane Center

As Hurricane Irma continues to batter the Caribbean and looms ever closer to the United States mainland, Lakeland, and the rest of Polk County, Florida, is currently under voluntary evacuation.

Irma is expected to arrive in the Polk County area on Sunday, bringing high winds and several inches of rain with her. She is expected to weaken to a Category 2 before she arrives, but that will still be very dangerous.

A Category 2 hurricane has winds from 96 to 110 mph closest to its center, according to the Saffir-Simpson scale. It brings “extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage.”

“Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks.”

On Friday, September 8, the Polk County government, announced a voluntary evacuation for mobile homes and areas prone to flooding as a result of heavy storms. The Polk County website said residents living in such areas “are strongly recommended to take advantage of open shelters during Hurricane Irma.”

“We have been saying for several days that Hurricane Irma is a storm stronger than Floridians have seen since Hurricane Andrew,” noted Polk County Emergency Management Director Pete McNally. “With category 3 or 4 strength winds, and rainfall predicted to be more than eight inches, we are encouraging residents to voluntarily evacuate to one of our shelter facilities.”

A list of Polk County’s available shelters can be viewed below or on the Polk County official website. These shelters will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, September 9.

Davenport

Horizons Elementary

1700 Forest Lake Drive

Davenport

Davenport School of the Arts

4751 N CR 547

Eagle Lake

Lake Region High School

1995 Thunder Road

Lakeland

Tenoroc High School

4905 Saddle Creek Rd.

Lake Wales

Spook Hill Elementary

321 Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Ave., E.

Mulberry

Mulberry Middle School

500 Martin Luther King Ave.

Poinciana

Lake Marion Creek Elem.

3055 Lk. Marion Creek Rd.

Polk City

Donald Bronson Community Center

124 Bronson Trail

Winter Haven

Chain of Lakes Elementary

7001 CR 653

Additionally, shelters for Polk County residents with special needs will open at the same time and date at the following location. These shelters are designed to accommodate those with medical or physical conditions, who may depend on medical equipment.

Bartow

Polk Co. Health Department

1255 Brice Blvd.

Davenport

Ridge Community H. S.

500 W. Orchid Dr.

Lakeland

McKeel Academy

1810 W. Parker Street

Polk County has a single pet-friendly shelter, located at Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake. Residents must bring their pets’ shot records and their food, in addition to housing them in an airline-approved carrying case or crate.

On Monday, September 4, Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all Florida counties, in anticipation of Irma’s anticipated arrival and impact, according to the Washington Post.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd made headlines with a declaration of his own, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The often-controversial lawman advised that county shelters would be monitored by his officers and they will be checking Ids. Anyone with an outstanding warrant will be taken into custody. The announcement was met with backlash on social media, with many saying Judd’s tactics would discourage people from seeking shelter, endangering their lives.