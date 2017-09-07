Is Port St. Lucie Evacuating Because of Hurricane Irma?

Getty

With Hurricane Irma taking a worrisome move to the east in recent forecasting models, Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County are urging residents to prepare for the hurricane’s arrival. However, is Port St. Lucie evacuating in advance of the hurricane?

As of September 6, there were no mandatory evacuation orders for Port St. Lucie. However, officials “warned residents who want to run from Hurricane Irma to get out as soon as possible” due to heavy traffic conditions on Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike, according to TVPalm. Be aware that the information is date sensitive and could change.

“To get out now would be a wise, wise decision, if you decide to evacuate,” Sheriff Ken Mascara told the news site.

However, hurricane conditions are listed as possible for Saturday and Sunday:

Should I stay or should I evacuate? The city posted the question on its website and writes:

“Most emergency managers agree that if you are in a well-built home and not in an evacuation zone the best option is often to secure your residence and ride out the storm there. Residents who live in mobile homes or in a storm surge area should always evacuate to a public shelter or stay with relatives or friends. If you are elderly or have special needs or health concerns then you should also evacuate. The only Special Needs Shelter for Port St. Lucie residents is located at the Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, and you need to pre-register with St. Lucie County Department of Health, preferably before hurricane season begins. If you are concerned with the structural integrity of your house then you should evacuate or seek public shelter.”

You can register here for emergency alerts from the city. See St. Lucie County evacuation routes here.

See updated radar for St. Lucie here.

The city has provided information for residents about everything from sandbags to yard waste collection. You can see that information here.

#Hurricane watches will likely be issued for portions of the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula on Thursday https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/PUhw1n4NJ0 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2017

See the city’s Hurricane Irma information page here.

On September 6, the city also provided a list of stations where gas was still available.

Officials communicated with the public via live video stream.

See a recent spaghetti model here:

The extended weather forecast for Port St. Lucie is as follows:

“Overnight (September 7)

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

Hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday

Hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.”