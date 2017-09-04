Is There Garbage Pickup On Labor Day 2017?

Labor Day falls on September 4, 2017 this year and many places are closed. Some offices are shut down, along with schools; most banks are closed and mail is on hold as well. So, what is the deal with garbage and recycling pickups?

Many garbage disposal companies will not be running. For example, NYC.gov reports that their holiday schedule includes Labor Day and recommends that people put out their garbage after 4 p.m. on the evening of the holiday, for collection beginning the next day. For other communities, garbage removal may not occur until the next cycle day. For example, Memphis, Tennessee is pushing collection to Tuesday, on September 5, 2017. As for regular Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday pick up, those days will not be affected by the holiday.

On the other hand, some areas may choose to not observe the holiday, so it’s important to check with your local trash collection.

When it comes to recycling schedules, this definitely depends on your county, but many organizations are following the same guidelines. For example, Minneapolis MN reports that if your trash or recycling pickup falls on or just after a holiday when they are closed, pickup will be one day late. This means that collection will take place the following day, just like trash day.

So, what else is open or closed on Labor Day? Here’s our easy go-to list:

Schools – closed

Banks – mainly closed

Mail – closed

Stock Market – closed

Supermarkets and most stores – open

Some also Labor Day to celebrate the unofficial first day of fall, rather than the end of summer.