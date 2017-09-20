James Damore of Google Memo Fame Ignites Twitter Controversy With KKK Tweets

Harvard University/Getty

James Damore earned himself some national recognition back in August when he was fired from Google after writing and distributing an internal memo that criticized Google’s diversity policies. Since his firing Damore has been relatively quiet, opting to now share his opinions and beliefs via Twitter as opposed to an office memo. On Wednesday he offered up some thoughts on the Ku Klux Klan that were controversial and questionable to say the least.

To open, Damore tweeted out a poll in which he admitted that “the Ku Klux Klan is horrible,” but they at least deserve some credit for coming up with names like Grand Wizard, a name Damore feels is cool.

The KKK is horrible and I don’t support them in any way, but can we admit that their internal title names are cool, e.g. “Grand Wizard”? — James Damore (@JamesADamore) September 20, 2017

And with that tweet, the floodgates of rage had been flung open and Damore was put on the defensive, although his defense didn’t do much to silence any of his critics. If anything, it only added fuel to already growing fire.

You know you’ve moralized an issue when you can’t criticize its heroes or acknowledge any positive aspect of its villains. — James Damore (@JamesADamore) September 20, 2017

If you make the actual KKK the only place where you can acknowledge the coolness of D&D terms, then you’ll just push people into the KKK. — James Damore (@JamesADamore) September 20, 2017

The tweets promptly ushered Damore back into the public eye and once again made him a topic of national conversation as the fine people of Twitter were quick to point out the flaws in his logic and line of thinking. Reactions ranged from variations on “what are you thinking?” to “are you kidding me?” with a few choice words sprinkled throughout.

One of the more popular response’s to Damore’s tweets came from a Neil deGrasse Tyson parody account.

They specifically picked those goofy-ass names so they could sound harmless while they raped and tortured people to destroy elected govts — Near deGrasse Tyson (@DrNeilTyson) September 20, 2017

The Klan designed all its iconography to make it easy for white folks to laugh them off. You're a dupe if you fall into that trap. — Near deGrasse Tyson (@DrNeilTyson) September 20, 2017

Damore’s Twitter feed is mostly comprised of right-wing talking points and conservative cat nip. Prior to his ill-advised KKK tweet storm, there was one about the Berkeley Free Speech Week where he denied planning on speaking, but tweeted out his support for the event. One of his most frequent subjects is censorship and free speech. Then when he’s able to, he’s not above taking a few shots at his previous employer.

Google's autocomplete is automatically generated from popular queries of its users. Maybe Google should listen to them. pic.twitter.com/MSdhGTckD3 — James Damore (@JamesADamore) September 13, 2017

Damore has yet to respond to any of the replies and/or tweet any follow-ups. As of 2:46 p.m. his poll had received over 15,000 votes with “yes” narrowly edging out “no, the names aren’t cool” by 1%.

Here is a screenshot of the tweets in the event that Damore deletes them.