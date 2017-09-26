John Bessler, Amy Klobuchar’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

With three years remaining until the 2020 presidential election, potential candidates are starting to emerge. One of them could be none other than a Democratic senator from Minnesota, whose name isn’t Al Franken.

While she hasn’t declared for the 2020 race, Sen. Amy Klobuchar is one of the top females some experts see as the potential Democratic candidate. She was named by both The New York Times and The New Yorker as one of the women most likely to become the first female president of the United States.

Klobuchar, 57, is married to John Bessler, an attorney and law professor. Bessler specializes in capital punishment and has taken over a lot of the household duties since Klobuchar was elected to the Senate in 2007.

Here’s what you need to know about Bessler and Klobuchar:

1. Bessler Holds a Law Degree From Indiana University

Bessler, a native of Mankato, Minnesota, attended Mankato Loyola High School and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in political science. After finishing his undergrad, Bessler attended the Indiana University School of Law, where he earned his J.D. He continued his education after that, attending Oxford University and earning a master’s degree in international human rights law and.

While he went to Indiana, Bessler was the senior managing editor of the Indiana Law Journal and wrote several articles.

2. The Couple Have a Daughter but Haven’t Had Any More Children Because She Was Sick After Birth

Klobuchar and Bessler met in the early 1990s at a pool hall, she told Elle.com, and they got married in 1993. They have one daughter together named Abigail, who now goes to college.

Klobuchar said there were major concerns after their daughter’s birth, as she was very sick. She told Elle.com that going through the labor and seeing how sick she became is part of the reason the two only have one child together.

“She was sick for so long, it was really scary,” Klobuchar said. “That’s part of why we had one child. But she’s gotten better every year. We don’t even think about it anymore.”

3. Bessler Found out Klobuchar Was Running for Senate by Watching the News

Klobuchar wrote an autobiography in 2015 called “The Senator Next Door.” She did so without a ghostwriter and wrote about how she was raised up to when she became a senator. In the book, she talks about how Abigail called her a “submarine mom” because of the way she would lurk and then pop up unexpectedly.

She also talked about how Bessler was one of the last people to know her intent to run for senate, with him finding out she was launching her campaign by watching the news.

4. Bessler’s Written 7 Books, Many Being About Capital Punishment

Bessler once clerked for U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Mason in Minnesota and then worked as a partner at Kelly & Berens P.A. in Minneapolis.

Bessler is an expert in capital punishment law and taught at University of Minnesota Law School and George Washington University Law School, where he specialized and taught about death penalty issues. He’s also taught at Georgetown Univerity Law Center and Rutgers School of Law-Camdem.

Most recently, Bessler has taught at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a job he’s held since 2009.

In addition to teaching, he’s written five books and numerous articles on the subject of capital punishment. He’s also the author of one that talks about the origins of American law and another on the craft of writing.

In 2015, he received the Scribes Book Award for his book The Birth of American Law: An Italian Philosopher and the American Revolution. The recognition has been given out annually for “the best work of legal scholarship published during the previous year. It also earned the top prize honors at the American Association for Italian Studies Book Award competition.

5. Klobuchar Refers to Bessler as a ‘Mr. Mom’

Klobuchar told Elle.com that Bessler lives in Virginia with their daughter and would “ferry” her to numerous lessons.

“Occasionally he calls Amy to double-check the “egg bake” recipe with her,” the article said. “It’s one of the few things she knows how to cook.”

Klobuchar often boasts about how Bessler is “the first man to be active in the ‘Senate spouse club.'”

“They meet every week, they plan a luncheon with the first lady,” Klobuchar said in 2015. “He got on the hospitality committee! But I knew things were getting a little out of hand the day that Claire McCaskill and I were driving out of the Capitol to go to an event, and she looks out the window and says, `Isn’t that your husband walking across the lawn with a pink box?’ And I rolled down the window and I said, `What are you doing?’ And he said, `I’m going to Jim Webb’s wife’s baby shower.'”