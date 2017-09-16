Juggalo March: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

The Juggalo March on Washington is happening today, September 16. It may be a bigger event this year than usual, since a big pro-Trump “Mother of All Rallies” rally is happening around the same time nearby in D.C. But the two groups have said they don’t plan to interact and there won’t be any violence.

Here’s what you need to know about the Juggalo March.

1. What Time & Where Does the Juggalo March Begin?

Insane Clown Posse is not a gang! Democratic Socialists come out in support of the Juggalo March https://t.co/IILydKvWu2 #woopwoop #icp — Eric Lacy (@EricLacy) September 16, 2017

If you’re trying to figure out the time of the Juggalo March today, you might be a bit confused because different Facebook groups have differing information. So instead, visit the Juggalo March official website for the official details. According to the website, Juggalos will begin assembling at the National Mall, in front of the Lincoln memorial, at 1 p.m Eastern and the event will begin at 2 p.m. The calendar states: “Please don’t arrive before 1 p.m.”

At 2 p.m., attendees will march from the Lincoln Memorial around the Washington Monument and then back to the Lincoln Memorial. They will then hear speeches and testimonials from Juggalos affected by the gang label. The actual march will take about an hour.

Here’s where the confusion comes in. According to this Facebook event page for the march, the march begins at 12 p.m. EDT at the Lincoln Memorial. On that page so far, 2,600 have responded on Facebook that they are going and 5,300 have indicated that they are interested in the event.

But according to this Facebook event page, the march starts at 2 p.m. Eastern at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. On this page, 989 have indicated they are going and 1,800 have indicated interest in the event.

It’s a safe bet to go with the march’s official website when determining what time the march begins. That means the Juggalo event begins at 2 p.m. Eastern, according to the March’s official website. The actual march itself will start at 4 p.m. Eastern.

2. Many Events Are Planned for the March

Watch Insane Clown Posse discuss the upcoming Juggalo march https://t.co/k6qC2g1xAr pic.twitter.com/nk5CALKO6R — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 16, 2017

According to the march’s official website, the following events are planned today:

1–2 p.m. Juggalos assemble (please don’t arrive before 1pm)

2–2:20 Juggalo Testimonies

2:20–2:30 WOLFPAC PERFORMANCE

2:30–3 Guest Speakers

3–3:10 ONYX PERFORMANCE

3:10–3:40 Guest Speakers

3:40–3:50 LIL EASY E PERFORMANCE

3:50–4 Speech by ICP

4–5:30 THE JUGGALOS MARCH ON WASHINGTON

5:30–5:40 Guest speaker

5:40–6 OUIJA PERFORMANCE

6:00–6:10 Guest speaker

6:10–6:30 DJ CLAY PERFORMANCE

6:30–6:40 Guest Speaker

6:40–7 BIG HOODOO PERFORMANCE

7:00–7:10 Guest Speaker

7:10–7:30 LYTE PERFORMANCE

7:30–7:40 Guest Speaker

7:40–8 MADCHILD PERFORMANCE

8:00–8:10 Guest Speaker

8:10–8:40 ABK PERFORMANCE

8:40–9 Guest Speaker

9–10 ICP PERFORMANCE

3. This Event Does Not Promote Violence And They Are Not Encouraging Altercations with the Pro-Trump Rally

I'm a Juggalo bc I have tried to fit in everywhere else & no one accepts me like my Juggalo Family. Whoop whoop!! #JuggaloNation pic.twitter.com/dHWO7moW6F — NATHAИ (@NathanJDilla) September 5, 2017

Some people are expecting to see a brawl between the MOAR rally participants and the Juggalo rally participants. But according to the rules of the Juggalo March, this won’t be happening. Their rules include:

Signs should not promote violence or threats.

Please do not interfere with other events happening at the National Mall.

No vandalism.

No weapons (or anything that could be construed as a weapon.)

The site also emphasizes that this isn’t a party. The march is a serious, peaceful public demonstration.

4. The Purpose of the March is To Protest Discrimination Against the Juggalos

This is why we march! https://t.co/IrHtyfFQZN — Juggalo March (@juggalomarch) March 30, 2017

Juggalos are fans of the Insane Clown Posse, a rap group that refers to itself as “the most hated band in the world.” The term Juggalo comes from a 1992 ICP song called “The Juggla.”

Things got really personal in 2011, when the Juggalos were branded members of a street gang. According to TaskAndPurpose, members were “surveilled, harassed, mocked, and subjected to wholesale discrimination.” In 2011, the FBI released a National Gang Threat Assessment Report, and classified Juggalos as a “loosely organized hybrid gang.” This was on the basis of several Juggalos committing crimes. According to the report:

“Crimes committed by Juggalos are sporadic, disorganized, individualistic, and often involve simple assault, personal drug use and possession, petty theft, and vandalism. However, open source reporting suggests that a small number of Juggalos are forming more organized subsets and engaging in more gang-like criminal activity, such as felony assaults, thefts, robberies, and drug sales. Social networking websites are a popular conveyance for Juggalo sub-culture to communicate and expand.”

But Juggalos argue that there is nothing organized about the crimes at all. Just like in any large group, some members have committed violence that isn’t approved by the group and isn’t associated with the group. In fact, the band sued the FBI and the Department of Justice over the label in 2014 (the suit was filed by the ACLU on the band’s behalf.) A judge dismissed the case, but an appeals court reinstated the case in 2015.

Now the Juggalos march to show they’re not OK with the gang label or any kind of discrimination.

On September 16th we march to show the world we're not ok with being labeled as a gang or any other stigma. We march for the Juggalos. — Juggalo March (@juggalomarch) January 31, 2017

According to the website:

The Juggalo Family must truly shine and show America and the world that we are not a gang, public menace, cult, or any of the other untrue labels they have attempted to slap on us throughout the years. We must collectively show them that we truly are a family that is united by a shared love of music and fellowship.”

You do not have to be a Juggalo to participate in the march. According to the website:

This demonstration is about standing up for rights of people who have been profiled, discriminated, and unjustly treated simply for identifying with a particular music group or genre of music. If you are a patriotic American who believes that freedom and the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are damn good things, you are encouraged to be a part of the Juggalo March.

Jason Webber, an organizer, told the Washington Post that 3,000 people were planning to attend the rally.

5. There Will Be Many Road Closures in the Area Today

Because of all the marches and events happening today, expect numerous road closures.

Plan ahead if you're anywhere near the National Mall this weekend. Here are Saturday's road closures. More info: https://t.co/srZaazIyYD pic.twitter.com/8HF036sv0k — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 13, 2017

According to DC.gov, the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to about 11 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue NW from 18th Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

C Street NW, from 18th Street to 17th Street NW.

D Street NW, from 18th Street to 17th Street NW.

E Street NW, from 18th Street to 17th Street NW.

17th Street NW, from New York Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, NW.

15th Street NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW.

14th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW.

12th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW.

10th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW.

9th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW.

7th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW.

6th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW.

4th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW.

Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW.

Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW.

The 9th Street and 12th Street tunnels will be closed from 6 am until approximately 11 pm.

The 3rd Street tunnel will remain open.