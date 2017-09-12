LISTEN: Kenneka Jenkins Video Has Internet Hearing ‘Help Me’

Facebook

On September 10, the body of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was found in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, Illinois. The teen had been partying at the hotel with some friends the night before, but got separated from the group at some point and went missing.

“Jenkins’ mother, Teresa Martin, said police told her Jenkins apparently let herself into the freezer while inebriated and died inside. An autopsy was performed Sunday but it wasn’t immediately clear whether foul play was suspected, according to Becky Schlikerman, spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office,” reports the Chicago Tribune.

At the hotel room party, a girl named Irene Roberts did a Facebook Live, mainly just filming herself. However, the internet has watched that video millions of times and some people claim that they’ve heard all kinds of disturbing things, including someone saying “help me” and someone else saying “we’re about to murder somebody.”

Social media users have made the hashtag #KennekaJenkins trend, many sharing their own theories of what might have happened to Jenkins.

There’s no telling if the words “help me” are really what was said and, if so, it is unclear who may have said them, but social media detectives are convinced that Jenkins was in trouble and that she was calling out for help. You will also notice that right after you hear the “help me,” the music is turned up.

You can check out that clip below.

At Exactly 15 Secs You Can Hear Her Saying "Help Me" 😔💔 Rip #KennekaJenkins I Hope Them Girls Get Bad Karma #RT pic.twitter.com/YoRJKNygc5 — TreyBaile (@TreyBaile) September 10, 2017

In the following clip, you can hear someone say, “we’re about to murder somebody” at the 25 second mark. It does sound like a male voice says those words, but it’s unclear who he is or who he was talking to.

VIDEO | at 0:25 We can hear a male say "We're about to murder somebody" Demand Justice for #KennekaJenkins // #SayHerName #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/WZBsHkKr4Z — #KennekaJenkins BLM (@SirMaejor) September 11, 2017

Detectives are aware that this Facebook Live video exists and they are looking into it.

“Yes, they’ve looked at it and continue to look at it and all the other social media videos and posts. They are leaving no stone unturned as far as trying to corral everyone they can and talk to them and interview them about what happened and what was going on that night,” Rosemont Police spokesman Gary Mack told the Chicago Tribune on Monday.

You can watch the full Facebook Live below.