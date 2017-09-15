New Kenneka Jenkins Video Shows No Foul Play, Says Activist

Facebook

The questions surrounding Kenneka Jenkins‘ death have still not been answered, but new details from an activist working on the case could set some minds at ease.

The 19-year-old was found dead inside of a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, Illinois, last weekend. Although Jenkins’ death appeared to be an accident, two girls that had been partying with Jenkins the night before her tragic passing changed their stories a couple of times and caused Jenkins’ mom, Teresa Martin, to become suspicious.

A Facebook Live video taken by a girl named Irene Roberts was posted and millions of people have been watching it over and over again, wondering if there was something in that video that suggested that Jenkins’ death was not an accident. At one point in the video, viewers claim to hear someone say “help me” before the music is turned up.

As just about everyone on the internet has become a detective in this case, a new video obtained by authorities from the hotel could prove that no foul play was involved in Jenkins’ death after all.

“It was just an accident waiting to happen,” said Chicago activist Andrew Holmes, according to the Chicago Tribune. “The important part is we all wanted to know: Did anybody call her down there? Did anybody force her down there? Was there anybody on the other side of the room when she got down there? And the answer to that is no,” he added. Holmes believes that all of the theories floating around were just “made up on social media.”

Meanwhile, Jenkins’ family claims that they have not seen a video in which Jenkins walks into a freezer on her own.

“Despite requests for all evidence, we have received only snippets of video, none of which shows Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer,” lawyer Larry Rogers Jr. said in a statement. “The family has not been provided any video or other evidence of Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer,” he added.

An autopsy on Jenkins was completed by the Cook County Medical Examiner, but the results have not yet been released. The video that Holmes has seen has also not been publicly released as police are still investigating the case.