La Tuna / Burbank Fire Evacuations: Full List & How to Stay Updated

The La Tuna/Burbank fire began as a brush fire in La Tuna on Friday afternoon and quickly spread into a 2,000-acre fire nearing Burbank, California as of early Saturday morning. The fire spread quickly because of high temperatures and winds, which carried the fire across the freeway, ABC 10 News reported.

The 210 freeway was closed in both directions due to the fire’s spread. It will remain closed from Lowell to San Fernando Road, likely through Saturday morning, The OCR reported.

Here are the current evacuations and how you can stay updated on any evacuation changes as they happen.

Current List of Evacuations

#LaTunaFire Red lines show est fire burn area Approx 50 homes under threat right now in Brace Canyon – Mandatory evac follow @BurbankPD pic.twitter.com/e1lEwgzmiY — LAFD (@LAFD) September 2, 2017

Here is a list of the areas that have been evacuated so far according to the LAFD, as of Saturday morning just after midnight:

Homes in Haines Canyon and Reverie were under voluntary/precautionary evacuations as of 11 p.m.

Homes in the Brace Canyon Park area of Burbank are under mandatory evacuation as of 10:40 p.m.

as of 10:40 p.m. These mandatory evacuation areas in Brace Canyon Park include Haven Wy from Joaquin to the top, Olney Pl., Ramey Pl, Mystic View, and View Crest as of 10:40 p.m.

in Brace Canyon Park include Haven Wy from Joaquin to the top, Olney Pl., Ramey Pl, Mystic View, and View Crest as of 10:40 p.m. An evacuation center is set up at Sunland Rec Center at 8651 Foothill Blvd and pets are welcome there. The Red Cross is also setting up a second evacuation center in Burbank at McCambridge Park (1515 North Glenoaks Boulevard in Burbank) according to the LAFD.

.@CHPsouthern reporting ALL LANES of the 210 freeway are CLOSED at La Tuna Canyon for an unknown duration. I-5 is slow thru Burbank. pic.twitter.com/Hy2n98Wt3y — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) September 1, 2017

How to Stay Updated on the Latest Evacuation Changes

I popped a pic of Burbank's current situation. This fire looks pretty crazy! That's Universal Studios #latunafire #burbankfire #lafire pic.twitter.com/jRLUv9UBKO — Jason R. Moore (@JasonMooreENT) September 2, 2017

To stay up-to-date on the latest evacuation news, do one or more of the following:

Follow @LAFD on Twitter and choose to receive mobile notifications whenever a new tweet is made. You can do this by clicking on the three vertical dots next to the “Following” button and click on “Turn on mobile notifications.”

Visit www.lafd.org/alerts and click on “Sign Up for Alerts” at the top right of the page. You’ll need to include your email and choose the bureau that you want alerts from. Be sure to choose Brush Fire and Fire among your choices.

Text FOLLOW LAFD to 40404 to get text alerts

Text your ZIP code to 888777 for emergency Nixle alerts from your local area.

If you’re in Burbank, you will also want to follow @BurbankPD on Twitter and choose to receive mobile notification alerts whenever a new tweet is made.

