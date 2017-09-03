La Tuna/Burbank Fire: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Signs Declaration of Local Emergency

Eric Garcetti, Breaking News, Los Angeles

Residents on the 210 freeway try to see if their house and two of their cats on the other side of thick smoke and flames might burn near the community of Tujunga during the La Tuna Fire on September 2, 2017 near Burbank, California. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a news conference that officials believe the fire, which is at 5,000 acres and growing, is the largest fire ever in L.A. People have been evacuated from hundreds of homes in Sun Valley, Burbank and Glendale. About 100 Los Angles firefighters are expected to return soon from Texas, where they've been helping survivors from Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

With the La Tuna/Burbank fire sending smoke up for miles into the San Fernando Valley area, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has signed a Declaration of Local Emergency on Saturday afternoon “that directs relevant departments in the City of Los Angeles to take all necessary steps to protect life and property in the area affected by the fire.”

Garcetti also requested “that the Governor declare an emergency,” a procedural step that would allow for the municipalities affected to access state and federal help.

“We are grateful for the men and women of LAFD, and all our partner agencies, for their heroic efforts to attempt to bring the fire under control and to keep people and their homes safe,” Garcetti said on the city’s official website.

With temperatures in the city of Burbank – much like throughout San Fernando Valley, most of which is located within city of Los Angeles limits – soaring over 100 degrees this week, the brush fire in the Verdugo Mountains has raged since Friday. The fire is reportedly one of the largest in L.A. history, burning 5,000 acres so far, according to the Los Angeles Times, which reported that officials warn the fire “could grow larger if erratic weather conditions continue.”

Three homes have burned but no injuries have been reported.

 

 

 

 

 

 

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook