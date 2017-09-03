La Tuna/Burbank Fire: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Signs Declaration of Local Emergency

With the La Tuna/Burbank fire sending smoke up for miles into the San Fernando Valley area, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has signed a Declaration of Local Emergency on Saturday afternoon “that directs relevant departments in the City of Los Angeles to take all necessary steps to protect life and property in the area affected by the fire.”

Garcetti also requested “that the Governor declare an emergency,” a procedural step that would allow for the municipalities affected to access state and federal help.

“We are grateful for the men and women of LAFD, and all our partner agencies, for their heroic efforts to attempt to bring the fire under control and to keep people and their homes safe,” Garcetti said on the city’s official website.

With temperatures in the city of Burbank – much like throughout San Fernando Valley, most of which is located within city of Los Angeles limits – soaring over 100 degrees this week, the brush fire in the Verdugo Mountains has raged since Friday. The fire is reportedly one of the largest in L.A. history, burning 5,000 acres so far, according to the Los Angeles Times, which reported that officials warn the fire “could grow larger if erratic weather conditions continue.”

Three homes have burned but no injuries have been reported.