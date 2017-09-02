La Tuna / Burbank Fire Map: Where Is the Fire Now?

Burbank PD

Where is the La Tuna / Burbank fire now? The La Tuna Fire began on the north side of La Tuna Canyon Road in California around 1 p.m. local time on Friday, ABC 10 reported. But then it quickly spread east and across the 210 Freeway. By 9:30 p.m. local time, the fire had spread to 1,500 acres or more and was only 10 percent contained, The OCR reported. Officials said the fire would burn at least into Saturday, but they were hopeful that they could get it under control.

However, nearby residents aren’t so comfortable as they see the fire on the horizon.

Here’s a map of the fire’s location as of 3:30 a.m. Eastern (12:30 a.m. local time), courtesy of ABC7 News:

SkyMap7 shows streets and areas where flames of #LaTunaFire are burning close https://t.co/mLWHDu9Fpu pic.twitter.com/NNfLbPkdyU — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 2, 2017

The map above gives you an idea of just how close the La Tuna Fire flames are to nearby areas.

And here’s a Google Map, showing you where the La Tuna fire is in relation to the 210 Freeway, along with relevant evacuation centers:

The 210 freeway was closed in both directions due to the fire’s spread. It will remain closed from Lowell to San Fernando Road, likely through Saturday morning, The OCR reported.

And here’s another map from the Los Angeles Fire Department, showing an estimated fire burn area and approximately 50 homes under threat:

#LaTunaFire Red lines show est fire burn area Approx 50 homes under threat right now in Brace Canyon – Mandatory evac follow @BurbankPD pic.twitter.com/e1lEwgzmiY — LAFD (@LAFD) September 2, 2017

More than 250 LAFD firefighters will work through the night and helicopters will continue performing water drops. Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department, The Angeles National Forest, the Los Angeles County and the Glendale Fire departments are working together to battle the fire, The OCR reported.

