La Tuna / Burbank Fire Photos: Pictures of the Fire in California

What started as a brush fire in La Tuna on Friday afternoon has spread into a nearly 2,000-acre fire nearing Burbank, California as of early Saturday morning. Only 10 percent contained, it’s unclear how far the fire will spread before it’s brought under control.

I popped a pic of Burbank's current situation. This fire looks pretty crazy! That's Universal Studios #latunafire #burbankfire #lafire pic.twitter.com/jRLUv9UBKO — Jason R. Moore (@JasonMooreENT) September 2, 2017

Earlier on Friday, Justin Roiland from Rick and Morty shared this photo of his view of the fire:

Another day in paradise pic.twitter.com/ceRNfKNekN — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) September 1, 2017

The fire spread quickly because of high temperatures and winds, which also carried the fire across the freeway, ABC 10 News reported.

The 210 freeway was closed in both directions due to the fire’s spread. It will remain closed from Lowell to San Fernando Road, likely through Saturday morning, The OCR reported.

People who had flights arriving in Burbank on Friday night or early Saturday had an unwelcome sight waiting for them.

Aaannnd this is the first thing I see as I get off the plane at Burbank airport. #LaTunaFire pic.twitter.com/hpUqk4bw1f — Vineetha (@Vineetha) September 2, 2017

The fire was originally called the La Tuna Fire because it began on the north side of La Tuna Canyon Road around 1 p.m. local time, ABC 10 reported. But then it quickly spread east and across the 210 Freeway. By 9:30 p.m. local time, the fire had spread to 1,500 acres or more and was only 10 percent contained, The OCR reported. Officials said the fire would burn at least into Saturday, but they were hopeful that they could get it under control.

Outside my apartment. Way too close for comfort. #BurbankFire pic.twitter.com/zOkfvRitWF — Brynn Shuller (@BrynnShuller) September 2, 2017

An evacuation center is set up at Sunland Rec Center at 8651 Foothill Blvd.

More than 250 LAFD firefighters will work through the night and helicopters will continue performing water drops. Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department, The Angeles National Forest, the Los Angeles County and the Glendale Fire departments are working together to battle the fire, The OCR reported.

Our photographer, Ross A. Benson, is on scene in the 3400 block of Brace and just sent in these incredible photos pic.twitter.com/m1HV7VQg4P — myBurbank News (@myBurbankNEWS) September 2, 2017

The fire is an intimidating sight.

For many, the fire appears far, far too close:

It’s disquieting, to see the fire so close to neighborhoods in the Burbank area:

Here’s a view from the 101:

The photos from #LaTunaFire in Burbank are incredible. Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/8Vlf835Er8 — Austin (@AustinCTweets) September 2, 2017

The view from Universal CityWalk:

Walked out of Universal CityWalk to this. Pray they get this under control #LaTunaFire #Burbank pic.twitter.com/yrnJ8fO2Zu — Vanessa Rodriguez (@Married2ARod) September 2, 2017

And one resident shared their view just from walking the dog:

From Quality Inn in Burbank:

Another Quality Inn photo by the Empire Center, from a different person:

From the quality inn in Burbank by the Empire center #LaTunaFire pic.twitter.com/kaY8QJjz1Y — Trevor Newlin 👔📽 (@newlin_trevor) September 2, 2017

And more photos.

