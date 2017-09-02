La Tuna / Burbank Fire: Videos from the Scene in California

Burbank PD

What started as a brush fire in La Tuna on Friday afternoon has spread into a nearly 2,000-acre fire nearing Burbank, California as of early Saturday morning. Only 10 percent contained, it’s unclear how far the fire will spread before it’s brought under control, but evacuations are already underway in certain areas. (Read more about the evacuations here.)

These are videos from the scene.

I must have been on your flight. That's not #latunacanyonfire though. Unfortunately a new one #BurbankFire pic.twitter.com/mll1ttN3dc — John Race (@grendyll) September 2, 2017

Here’s a video from earlier in the day:

The fire in Burbank actually is the La Tuna fire. It all started in the same location, and then spread as it high winds helped the fire jump across the highway. The fire was originally called the La Tuna Fire because it began on the north side of La Tuna Canyon Road around 1 p.m. local time, ABC 10 reported. But then it quickly spread east and across the 210 Freeway. By 9:30 p.m. local time, the fire had spread to 1,500 acres or more and was only 10 percent contained, The OCR reported. Officials said the fire would burn at least into Saturday, but they were hopeful that they could get it under control.

The fire is an intimidating sight.

Hot spots popping up west of the main event in Burbank hills/Verdugo mountain area. Looking west over La Tuna Canyon proper #LaTunaFire pic.twitter.com/RSDo2U3r4Q — Dragon² (@FindAdragon) September 2, 2017

Are you close to the fire? Let us know in the comments below.

The sight of the fire so close is unsettling to many in the Burbank and La Tuna areas.

For many, it’s unreal to see the fire so close.

#LaTunaFire from Fwy 170.

Praying for our brave firefighters tonight 👨🏽‍🚒❤️ pic.twitter.com/ecjxBUugr5 — Eileen Truax (@EileenTruax) September 2, 2017

Here’s a view from nearby Quality Inn in Burbank:

Praying for the safety of the civilians and first responders. There are lots of homes near the fire 😢#LaTunaFire pic.twitter.com/c4zo4HP2G5 — Isa Hafza (@LebaneseOutlier) September 2, 2017

And a view from the 405:

As one person on Twitter put it, the view from Verdugo looks like Dante’s Inferno:

The next episode of "Dante's Inferno" is produced on location in Verdugo.#LaTunaFire pic.twitter.com/4PEmUbjv1o — Elan Ruskin (@despair) September 2, 2017

Even if you’re not under an evacuation order, it’s still uneasy:

We aren't under any evacuation orders yey and are deep enough into town we should be fine. This is still too close for comfort. #LaTunaFire pic.twitter.com/zGyUtHmOw2 — Colleen Cotelessa (@muchredink) September 2, 2017

To learn more about the fire’s location and evacuation and road closures, see Heavy’s stories below: