Are the Banks Open on Labor Day 2017?

Labor Day is a federal holiday, which means there is no mail and many finances are put on hold as well. Most banks are closed, though a few local branches may choose to stay open with holiday hours, so it may be best to check with your local branches. Online banking and ATMs will of course remain open, though transactions such as transfers may not show up until the next day.

An example of a bank with limited hours for the holiday is Wells Fargo and some in-store branches of U.S. Bank will be open as well.

Banks closed on the holiday inlcude but are not limited to Bank of America, Capital One Bank, Chase Bank, Citibank, Citizens Bank, Fifth Third Bank, HSBC Bank, Huntington Bank, KeyBank, PNC Bank, TD Bank and Regions Bank. Click here for a full list via GoBankingRates.

The Federal Reserve, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed today.

Credit unions, post offices, libraries and state liquor stores should be closed as well. Any city, county, federal and state offices are closed, which means the social security office, DMVs and court proceedings. Schools are also closed. Other federal holidays for 2017 include:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Presidents’ Day

Independence Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Memorial Day

As far as transportation goes, check your local schedules for trains and buses’ holiday schedules.