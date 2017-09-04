Labor Day 2017: All the Memes You Need to See

labor day memes, labor day jokes Imgur

Happy Labor Day! Today we celebrate the progress of American laborers by taking vacations and having barbecues.

The rest of the world celebrates International Workers’ Day, or Labour Day, on May 1, May Day. However, the international date still comes from the struggle of American workers. It is associated with the American labor movement in the late 1800s after violent protests at Haymarket Square in Chicago. Workers around the world now celebrate the holiday with marches and protests in May. However, Labor Day in the United States is the first Monday in September.

In 1921, at a time when the U.S. government was most afraid of violent working-class uprisings, the U.S. government declared May 1 “Loyalty Day.”

From unions to the 40-hour work week, see the funniest memes about this holiday here:

