PHOTO: Lara & Eric Trump Welcome Baby Boy

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2017

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, have welcomed their first baby. The couple was overjoyed when Eric “Luke” Trump made his appearance, coming into the world at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12.

“The baby boy joins the couple’s dogs Charlie and Ben, plus eight cousins — Eric’s brother Don Jr. has five kids with his wife Vanessa, while sister Ivanka has three with husband Jared Kushner. The newest Trump is the first child for Eric, 33, and Lara, 34, and the ninth grandchild for President Trump,” reports People Magazine.

No word yet on why Eric and Lara chose the name “Luke” for their son. The couple really liked the name Charlie, but since that’s one of their dog’s names, they had to choose something else.

“We really loved the name Charlie, but we’d already named our dog that, so it’s out,” Eric told People Magazine back in March.

Eric and Lara have been married since 2014 (their wedding was at Trump’s golf club in Mar-A-Lago). The couple found out they were expecting their first child on Eric’s birthday (January 6).

“We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool,” he told People Magazine back in March.

Lara has been keeping her social media updated with plenty of baby bump photos over the past six months. The new mom has yet to post her first photo of her son, but she is likely enjoying the first few moments of his life and just taking it all in.

Eric’s brother, Donald Trump Jr., messaged Eric to congratulate him and Lara.

“Congrats buddy. Welcome to the club. Now that the niceties are out of the way it’s older brother revenge for that drum set to my kids,” he wrote.

Eric’s sister, Ivanka Trump, also wished her brother well.

“Welcome to the world, baby boy. I can’t wait to meet you,” Ivanka wrote along with a heart emoji.