LEGOLAND Florida Closes Because of Hurricane Irma

LEGOLAND Florida in Winder Haven will be closed on Saturday, September 9; Sunday, September 10 and Monday, September 11 because of Hurricane Irma. The park will remain open on Friday, and guests at the LEGOLAND Beach Resort will be relocated to the LEGOLAND Hotel.

LEGOLAND is located in Polk County and park officials recommend guests in need of shelter “seek other accommodations as we cannot guarantee resort amenities or access to electricity during severe weather.”

According to the Polk County website, shelters will open on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 a.m. The full list of shelters are below. Residents and LEGOLAND guests can also call the Polk County Citizens Information Line at (863) 401-2234 or (866) 661-0228.

LEGOLAND guests can reschedule or cancel their Florida Resort reservations without penalties or fees. To do so, call Customer Service Center at +1 (877) 350-5346. The policy only applies to park tickets and hotel or Beach Resort reservations made directly through LEGOLAND Vacations beginning today, through seven days after the announcement of a hurricane warning from the National Hurricane Center for Polk County. According to park officials, you have to contact third-parties if you used travel agents, travel-booking websites and ticket resellers for your LEGOLAND vacation.

LEGOLAND is one of the newer parks to open in the Central Florida area, opening in 2011. It stands where Cypress Gardens was once located. The hotel was added in May 2015.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami reports that Irma is now a Hurricane 4 storm, with maximum winds at 150 mph. A hurricane watch has been issued for “North of Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia County Line” and “North of Bonita Beach to Anclote River.” A hurricane warning was issued for “Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach,” Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay.

The 11 a.m. NWS forecast projects Irma reaching South Florida by late Saturday to early Sunday morning. By Sunday night, it will be over Central Florida.