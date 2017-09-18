Gary Schara; Suspect Charged in Lisa Ziegert Murder

Handout

“The 25-year long search for answers is over.” That’s what Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni told the media on September 18, 2017 as he announced the arrest of Gary Schara, 48, in connection with the rape and murder of Lisa Ziegert in April 1992. The crime occurred in Agawam, Massachusetts. She was 24 years old. At that time, Schara would have been 23 years old.

Mass Live reports that Schara appeared in Rockville Superior Court in Vernon, Connecticut, on the morning of September 18 where he waived extradition. The suspect will be transferred to Massachusetts.

Police say a warrant was issued last wk for Gary Schara for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Lisa Ziegert. pic.twitter.com/y2YEFDvSJ4 — Caroline Connolly (@CConnNBCBoston) September 18, 2017

Schara had earlier been treated at a hospital in Hartford for what Mass Live refers to as “unspecified medical issues.” The Hartford Courant reports that Schara was taken into custody at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Connecticut.

WCVB reports that investigators were given “hand-written documents” in which Schara admitted to killing Ziegert.

On April 15, 1992, Ziegert was kidnapped from Brittany Card & Gift Shoppe where she worked. Her body was found on April 19 in a wooded area. Her throat had been cut and she had multiple stab wounds. In 2016, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni released a computer generated sketch of a possible suspect in the crime. At the time of her death, Ziegert had also been working as an assistant at Agawam Middle School. Ziegert was also a religious teacher at a Catholic church.

A spokesman for DA Gulluni told the Boston Globe that Ziegert’s murder ranks as “one of the most notorious unsolved cases in Western Massachusetts… There’s a significant amount of resources the DA provided to the case that… led to this new development. The Ziegert family has exuded nothing but grace and dignity throughout the process and we would love nothing more than to see closure for the Ziegerts and for Lisa.”

At a press conference on September 18, DA Gulluni said that DNA found at the crime scene proved that Schara was Ziegert’s killer.