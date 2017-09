Getty

Los Angeles International Airport’s Tom Bradley International Terminal has been has been partially evacuated due to a “suspicious package.”

#BREAKING: @flyLAXairport Tom Bradley International Arrivals Terminal evacuated due to suspicious package. — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 5, 2017

Lower level traffic congested due to police activity use upper level to access terminals — LA Airport PD (@LAAirportPD) September 5, 2017

The package was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department around 12 p.m. local time. Arrivals are being rerouted through the departures level of the terminal, which remains open.

Details on the package that aroused suspicion are still unknown, says CBS Los Angeles.