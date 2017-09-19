‘Mad Pooper’ Jogger of Colorado Springs: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Colorado Springs Police

Police in Colorado Springs, Colorado are soliciting the public’s help in their quest to locate a defecating jogger who is being called the “mad pooper.”

No, that is not a joke. There really is a female jogger in Colorado who is pooping in public, specifically in front of one local family’s home, and police want to stop the serial crapping. She’s apparently taking running to a new level.

It’s a bizarre story because a local homeowner has asked her repeatedly to stop pooping, and she keeps doing it. Well, allegedly. Everyone’s innocent until proven guilty.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Local Woman Named Cathy Budde Says Her Children Saw the Woman Poop on the Sidewalk

The Budde family of Colorado Springs has taken to the airwaves in a bid to stop the woman’s crappy behavior.

Cathy Budde said that her children noticed the woman defecating first, and Budde confronted the woman directly. “They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like … ‘are you serious?'” Budde recalled to KKTV. “‘Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!'”

However, the bizarre behavior didn’t stop there.

2. The ‘Mad Pooper’ Has Returned Many Times to Poop in Front of the Budde Residence

The woman has defecated in front of the family’s Colorado Springs home multiple times – seven at least, according to USA Today.

“…it happened again. And again. And again. And again. And again. Each week brings a fresh pile of excrement to the sidewalk in front of Cathy Budde’s home…at least seven so far,” USA Today reported.

Vice noted, “The sprinting sh*tter has even been spotted pinching a loaf behind a nearby Walgreens, instead of taking advantage of the store’s actual facilities.” TMZ dubbed her “Suspect #2.”

3. One Magazine Dubbed the Woman’s Alleged Actions Possible ‘Revenge Pooping’

The identity and motive of the so-called “Mad Pooper” are not clear. Dead Spin theorized it could be a case of revenge pooping, whatever that is.

“They’re calling her the Mad Pooper and she won’t stop. The cops are involved. It appears to be some sort of revenge pooping,” Dead Spin imparted. The local family doesn’t know who the woman is, however. But they’ve asked her to knock it off.

4. Police Said the Case is ‘Uncharted Territory’ & They Think It’s a Case of Intentional Dumping

In case you think it’s all a joke, it’s not. Colorado Springs police have been quoted about the jogger’s behavior on the record.

“It’s abnormal, it’s not something I’ve seen in my career,” Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti said. “For someone to repeatedly do such a thing … it’s uncharted territory for me…There’s plenty of public restrooms less than a block away from where she’s targeting. This is intentional.”

Police confirmed to Dead Spin that the case was real.

5. The Woman Brings Her Own Toilet Paper & the Family Even Put Up a Sign Begging Her to Stop

The Budde family just wants the pooping to stop. The family told KKTV they even tried putting up a sign literally begging the woman to stop doing it. Instead, reports the television station, she switched up her times a bit because Budde was watching.

“I put a sign on the wall that’s like, Please, I’m begging you, please stop,” Budde said, according to Vice. “She ran by it like 15 times yesterday and she still pooped.”

She did capture the jogger on video, which she has shared with police, Vice reported.