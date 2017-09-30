March for Racial Justice NYC: Time, Location, & Details

Facebook

After concerns were raised about the March for Racial Justice in D.C. taking place on Yom Kippur, a sister March for Racial Justice in New York City has decided to host their event the next day, on October 1.

Here are all the details.

The sister March for Racial Justice in NYC will begin Sunday, October 1 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern until 4 p.m. Eastern. It will begin at Brooklyn Plaza at Jay Street, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Here’s the itinerary:

12:30 p.m. – Gather at Jay Street Plaza (Jay Street and High Street) in DUMBO, Brooklyn

1-3 p.m. – The pre-march rally will take place at this time.

3 p.m. – The march will begin.

According to the event’s Facebook page:

In New York City we march as a Call to Action. We march to resist the systemic racism that creates a gross imbalance of power in our city: out of control police brutality and “Broken Windows” policing; mass incarceration, the prison industrial complex, and the deplorable conditions at Rikers Island; rampant gentrification and terraforming of our neighborhoods; segregation of our schools, predatory corporate charter schools, and the school to prison pipeline; and anti-immigration policies that strike fear into the hearts of so much of the population – immigrants, Dreamers, refugees, and as is often the case, victims of human trafficking.”

To get updated information, text M4RJNYC to 66866.

No registration is required. You can just show up to the event if you’re interested in joining.