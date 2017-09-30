March for Racial Justice September 30 in DC: Time, Location, Map & Organizers

The March for Racial Justice takes place today in D.C., starting at 10 a.m. Eastern. The event is, in part, about the following:

Our mission is to harness the national unrest and dissatisfaction with racial injustice into a national mobilization that strengthens local and nationwide efforts for racial equity and justice. We are mobilizing a coalition of organizations, groups and individuals to stand together for racial justice, and call out white supremacy and its interlocking oppressions along gender, class, sexuality, ability, religion and immigration status. On September 30th in Washington, DC, we invite you to stand with us. Our vision is simple: to create a just and equitable future for communities of color and others harmed by white supremacy, so that we may all thrive together.

Here are details about the time, location, and organizers of the event.

The March for Racial Justice will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern at Lincoln Park. Between 10 a.m. and noon, people will be lining up at Lincoln Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. At 12:30 p.m., the March for Black Women will join them. At that time, they’ll march together toward the Capitol, past the Department of Justice, and to the National Mall. A vigil at the MLK Jr. Memorial will take place at sundown.

Here’s a map of the route:

(See a full map here.)

The co-chairs of the event are:

Maurice Cook , Co-Founder. Maurice is the Founder/ED of Serve Your City (SYC), a DC-based nonprofit serving underserved youth.

Dorcas Davis , Co-Founder. Dorcas is an activist, facilitator, educator and artist. Dorcas works nationally and internationally, supporting organizations devoted to social change.

Andrea Ciannavei , Co-Founder. Andrea is an activist, project coordinator and TV writer. She was a core organizer for Interoccupy, Occupy Sandy and is a founding member of Glocal, a workers co-op and also worked to launch Million Hoodies for Trayvon Martin.

Johnnie Jae is a writer, speaker, advocate from the Otoe-Missouria and Choctaw tribes of Oklahoma. She is the founder and CEO of A Tribe Called Geek and founding Board Member of Not Your Mascots and LiveIndigenousOK.

is a writer, speaker, advocate from the Otoe-Missouria and Choctaw tribes of Oklahoma. She is the founder and CEO of A Tribe Called Geek and founding Board Member of Not Your Mascots and LiveIndigenousOK. Gabriel Black Elk is an indigenous activist fighting police brutality nationwide with a focus on communities of color.

The march is bearing witness to mass incarceration, state-sanctioned violence, the normalization of rape culture, continued environmental violence against people of color, the inhumane treatment of people with disabilities and low-income working class, the criminalization of poor and immigrants, and a resurgence of anti-semitism and hate speech.

