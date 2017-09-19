Mexico City Earthquake: Photos & Videos From the Scene

Mexico City after earthquake. pic.twitter.com/5bnzN2EDHT — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017

Less than two weeks after a massive earthquake struck southern Mexico, a 7.1 magnitude ravaged many parts of the central part of the nation.

The earthquake occurred about 4 kilometers east of Rabosco, Mexico on Tuesday, about 75 miles southeast of Mexico City, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The epicenter was about 93 miles southeast of Mexico in the state of Puebla. The full extent of injuries and deaths isn’t yet known, and damage assessments are now underway.

Images and videos of desecrated, collapsing buildings and infrastructure flooded social media, showing the devastation it caused. Rescue operations are now underway for those trapped or injured by the quake.

Though the nation’s capital is a good distance away from the epicenter, it could be felt strongly and caused widespead damage and left parts of the city in dust.

Earlier in the day, many in Mexico City held preparation drills on the anniversary of the historic 1985 earthquake that killed thousands. That earthquake was an 8.0 magnitude and it caused extreme damage to Mexico City. The death toll has been disputed, but about 5,000 bodies were recovered from debris and represent those legally certified as dead. However, that doesn’t include the amount of missing people who were never recovered. The National Seismological Service said in a report that 45,000 people died from the quake and 30,000 were injured.

It also comes less than two weeks after an earthquake measuring 8.1 in magnitude destroyed many parts of southern Mexico. The earthquake was the strongest one to hit the country in a century and killed 61 people total, all residing in the southern part of the country.

Here are some photos and videos of the damage caused by Tuesday’s earthquake:

