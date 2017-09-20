LIVE STREAM: Rescues Underway at School in Mexico City Following Earthquake

Over 200 people are dead after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake ravaged many parts of the Mexico City area Tuesday.

The massive quake occurred 32 years to the date when the deadliest quake ever to hit the city struck in 1985 and left many structures in rubble and hundreds trapped.

At least 25 children inside of a school were among the 225 that have been reported dead as of 11 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday. Emergency crews are frantically trying to rescue other students at the school, Enrique Rebsamen, that are trapped. A school official said there’s still three people from the school unaccounted for.

The earthquake occurred about 4 kilometers east of Rabosco, Mexico on Tuesday, about 75 miles southeast of Mexico City, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The epicenter was about 93 miles southeast of Mexico in the state of Puebla.

Crews around the city have been seen wearing hard hats as they work with firefighters and police officers to work their way through the concrete rubble from collapsed buildings and get to trapped people in time.

One of the volunteers, Dr. Pedro Serrano, told The Associated Press that he crawled inside the rubble inside the school and into a classroom, but found all the people inside were dead.

“We saw some chairs and wooden tables,” he said to the AP. “The next thing we saw was a leg, and then we started to move rubble and we found a girl and two adults — a woman and a man.”

The earthquake caught many residents off guard, as they had just went through routine preparedness drills across the city in honor of the 1985 earthquake that killed at least 5,000 people and injured 30,000 more in 1985.

One September 8, an even more powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico off the coast of Chiapas. It was an 8.1-magnitude earthquake, the strongest in 100 years in the nation, and led to at least 90 deaths.

But with the population being more sparse in the south, Tuesday’s earthquake near the capital city caused widespread damage.