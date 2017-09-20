WATCH: Drone Footage Shows Damage From Mexico Earthquake

U.S. Geological Survey

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City on Tuesday, killing more than 200 people. Dozens of buildings collapsed and rescue workers and volunteers are scrambling to find survivors in the rubble.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 5 miles east-northeast of Raboso, Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This incredible drone footage shows the devastation caused by the massive earthquake.

This drone footage shows the devastation caused by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/zI9IbOXFPE — Business Insider UK (@BIUK) September 20, 2017

Drone footage shows a collapsed building in Mexico City after a 7.1-M earthquake left more than 200 people dead https://t.co/6jogen5UxA pic.twitter.com/EE6xlVIFev — CNN (@CNN) September 20, 2017

The New York Times has mapped out several buildings that have collapsed in and around Mexico City.