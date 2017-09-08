Miami Irma Latest: Sept. 8 Hurricane Path & Forecast Updates

National Hurricane Center

Miami remains in the crosshairs of Hurricane Irma, which is currently a Category 4 . The storm is predicted to be near the southern Florida peninsula by Sunday morning and may re-strengthen to a Category 5 before it makes landfall. Tropical storm winds extend far outside the hurricane, so Florida can expect to start feeling the effects of the hurricane sooner on Saturday.

What are the latest updates for Miami and Miami-Date County? Here’s the key information you need to know, as of the evening of Sept. 8:

Key Messages on Hurricane #Irma as of 5:00 PM EDT: pic.twitter.com/CM3E9JVsYL — NWS (@NWS) September 8, 2017

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory, Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida and will bring life-threatening winds to the state regardless of exactly where the center of the storm makes landfall. Southern Florida and the Florida Keys are in danger of life-threatening storm surges over the next 36 hours. About 8 to 12 feet of inundation above ground is possible in the southwest coast of Florida.

5pm Friday Update on Hurricane #Irma – Irma poses a major threat to South Florida! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/tFM2Aer09h — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 8, 2017

Irma is also expected to produce heavy rain of 8 to 15 inches, with isolated amounts up to 20 inches over the Florida Keys and much of the Florida peninsula through Tuesday night. The highest amounts are currently expected to be seen over eastern Florida and the upper Florida Keys.

As of 5:30 p.m., according to the NHC, the following local hurricane statement was issued for South Florida. It included the following:

Category 4 Hurricane Irma continues to move west northwest across the southern Bahamas this afternoon, and will impact South Florida beginning Saturday. Hurricane Irma continues to remain a severe and extremely dangerous threat for all of South Florida. Direct major hurricane landfall is likely somewhere across South Florida this weekend. The primary concerns continue to be for catastrophic major hurricane force winds and life-threatening storm surge. Additional concerns include the potential for flooding rainfall, isolated tornadoes, significant beach erosion and surf, and life-threatening rip currents. Depending on the eventual track of Hurricane Irma, flash flooding is also possible around portions of Lake Okeechobee in association with a possible overwash or minor to moderate overtopping of the Herbert Hoover Dike. Interests near Lake Okeechobee should heed the orders of local and state emergency management officials. Preparations to protect life and property are strongly urged to be completed by tonight. All persons in South Florida should take shelter by early Saturday morning. Hurricane Irma is a potentially deadly situation and should not be taken lightly. Everyone is urged to exercise extreme caution in order to protect their lives. POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————– * SURGE:

Protect against life-threatening surge having possible devastating impacts across coastal Miami-Dade, Mainland Monroe, and Collier counties. Potential impacts in this area include:

– Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded

from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period.

– Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

– Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.

– Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.

Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant to extensive impacts across the immediate coast of Broward and Palm Beach counties. * WIND:

Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across all of South Florida. Potential impacts include:

– Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

– Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

– Widespread power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN:

Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include:

– Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

– Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

– Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADOES:

Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include:

– The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

– Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.

– Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————- * EVACUATIONS: Broward County: Mandatory evacuation ordered for areas east of Federal Highway, barrier islands, low-lying areas, and mobile homes. Collier County: Mandatory evacuations of locations south and west of US 41, and those living in mobile homes. Miami-Dade County: Mandatory evacuation of mobile homes, evacuation zone A, zone B, portions of zone C, and barrier islands which include Bal Harbour, Bay Harbour Islands, Golden Beach, Indian Creek Village, Miami Beach, North Bay Village, Sunny Isles Beach, and

Surfside. Palm Beach County: Mandatory evacuation of zones A and B, as well as mobile homes and flood-prone areas. Voluntary evacuation of zone C. Effective at 10 AM Friday. For further information, contact 311 for Miami-Dade and Broward counties and 211 across the rest of South Florida. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Check-in with your emergency points of contact among family, friends, and workmates. Inform them of your status and well-being. Let them know how you intend to ride out the storm and when you plan to check-in again. Keep cell phones well charged and handy. Also, cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful after the storm. Locate your chargers and keep them with your cell phone. In emergencies it is best to remain calm. Stay informed and focused on the situation at hand. Exercise patience with those you encounter. Be a good neighbor and help others. If relocating to a nearby shelter or to the home of a family member or friend, drive with extra caution, especially on secondary roads. Remember, many bridges and causeways will be closed once higher winds arrive. Also, if you encounter water covering the road, seek an alternate route. Always obey official road signs for closures and detours. Closely monitor NOAA Weather radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast.

Jonathan Belles, meteorologist at FSU Weather, shared on Facebook: “Confidence is higher today that there will be major impacts of a Category 4 hurricane in Florida. Nailing down that exact landfall point and ground zero is still not possible, but Florida landfall is looking very likely.”

Irma is currently at 22.1 N, 76.5 W, about 345 miles southeast of Miami, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Irma is moving west at 12 mph, with a turn northwest expected late Saturday. The storm should be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula by Sunday morning. But tropical storm winds will be felt as early as Saturday.

In Miami-Dade County, Zones A, B, and Parts of C have been ordered to evacuate, the Miami Herald reported. All of Zone B includes Miami’s two main office and condo districts and downtown, plus parts of South Dade. Zone C evacuation orders were expanded further inland.

#Update: Thursday 9/7—Mandatory evacuation on all mobile homes & residents of Zones A, B & parts of Zones C. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/sPsLfJ9KO9 — MiamiDadeBCC (@MiamiDadeBCC) September 7, 2017

To know if your area is being evacuated in Miami, type your address into the web link here.

This is the largest evacuation order ever for Miami-Dade County.

Here is the final evacuation notice for the City of Miami Beach:

#HurricaneIrma Update: Final evacuation notice for the City of Miami Beach. pic.twitter.com/bveAlCOimF — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) September 8, 2017

If you’re in an evacuation zone and don’t have a way to evacuate, call 1-800-342-3557.

If you are in an evacuation zone & do not have a way to evacuate due to traffic- call 1-800-342-3557. We will do all we can to get you out. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 8, 2017

Here is a list of open evacuation shelters in Miami:

Here is the list of all open evacuation shelters in #Miami. Please share – pic.twitter.com/7s1hIqlbUg — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) September 8, 2017

Miami’s long-range forecast, according to the National Weather Service, is:

Saturday: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 79. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

Sunday Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Tropical storm conditions possible. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. South wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79.