MOAR Rally Counter Protests: Where & When Are They Happening Today?

As thousands prepare to attend a pro-Trump rally called “The Mother of All Rallies” (MOAR) today, some people are also preparing counter-protests in D.C.

The biggest counter protest event is called “White Supremacists Out of Washington!” and it is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Eastern and last until 3 p.m. It’s meeting at Farragut Square (17th St. NW, Washington, D.C.) Security training begins at noon.

You can learn more about it on the Facebook event page here.

The description of the event reads:

The far right is holding their biggest gathering since Charlottesville in Washington DC this Saturday — right on the National Mall. We are rallying together in Impeachment (Farragut) Square to show that we will no longer tolerate white supremacy, nor this white supremacist administration. We demand White Supremacists OUT of Washington DC: out of office, and out of the streets.”

Although the MOAR rally is in support of Trump, the event’s website states that it is opposed to racism and supremacy. According to the event’s website, the MOAR rally is focused on uniting under the American flag:

…No confederate flags, communist flags, or foreign flags allowed. This is not a Democrat or Republican rally. It’s not a left or right rally. We condemn racists of all colors and supremacy of all colors. Our patriots are of all colors and we are uniting under our constitutional rights. We are Americans and our color shouldn’t matter.”

So far, 205 have RSVP’d on Facebook for the White Supremacists Out of Washington! event, and 1,000 have expressed interest. It’s possible this event isn’t gathering quite as much attention because of the Juggalo march happening today in D.C., which is also opposed to discrimination, particularly the labeling by the FBI of Juggalo fans as a gang.

There’s also another event taking place around the same time, but this one is focused on protesting Russian interference in the election. The event, called “March to Protect American Democracy,” is happening in Lafayette Square in D.C. (H Street and 17th Street) today at 10 a.m. Eastern to 2 p.m. Eastern. You can learn more about the event on its Facebook page here. So far, 70 have RSVP’d on Facebook and 489 have expressed interest.

Because of all the marches and events happening today, expect numerous road closures.

Plan ahead if you're anywhere near the National Mall this weekend. Here are Saturday's road closures. More info: https://t.co/srZaazIyYD pic.twitter.com/8HF036sv0k — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 13, 2017

According to DC.gov, the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to about 11 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue NW from 18th Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

C Street NW, from 18th Street to 17th Street NW.

D Street NW, from 18th Street to 17th Street NW.

E Street NW, from 18th Street to 17th Street NW.

17th Street NW, from New York Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, NW.

15th Street NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW.

14th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW.

12th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW.

10th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW.

9th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW.

7th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW.

6th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW.

4th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW.

Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW.

Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW.

The 9th Street and 12th Street tunnels will be closed from 6 am until approximately 11 pm.

The 3rd Street tunnel will remain open.