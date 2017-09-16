‘Mother of All Rallies’ MOAR Rally Photos: Pictures from the Pro-Trump Event

Getty

A big pro-Trump rally called “The Mother of All Rallies” (or MOAR for short) is taking place today in Washington, D.C. These are photos from the event, to give you an idea of what is happening today.

The MOAR rally began its opening ceremonies at the north end of the Mall, near the Washington monument, at 11 a.m. Eastern, according to their website.

“Keynote speakers will include author Hamody Jasim, Marco Gutierrez founder of Latinos for Trump, and congressional candidate for California Omar Navarro. The band Madison Rising is the featured performer. Panel discussions on a number of hot topics are also planned and much will be happening throughout the day and evening.”

Peter Boykin, president of Gays for Trump and a speaker at the rally, told the Washington Post that some topics discussed at the event will be more controversial, including transgender men and women in the military, Sharia law, and the dreamers immigration program.

According to the event’s website, the rally is focused on freedom, putting America first, and uniting everyone under the American flag:

…No confederate flags, communist flags, or foreign flags allowed. This is not a Democrat or Republican rally. It’s not a left or right rally. We condemn racists of all colors and supremacy of all colors. Our patriots are of all colors and we are uniting under our constitutional rights. We are Americans and our color shouldn’t matter.”

The event’s Facebook page mentions that the event is “in support of American values, American culture, American traditions, and of course President Donald Trump.”

About 2,000 people RSVP’d for the event on Facebook, and an additional 6,200 indicated that they were interested in the event. The organizers originally wanted one million people at the event.

But both Jason Webber, an organizer of the Juggalo rally, and Peter Boykin, a speaker at the MOAR rally, told The Washington Post that their events don’t plan to interact with each other and they don’t expect any brawls.

Supporters have also been posting on Twitter and other social media sites about the event.

Mother of all Rallies #MOAR cranking up. They opened saying if you can't shake the hand of everyone here Not the rally for you Good call pic.twitter.com/sDI1LfJ2xM — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) September 16, 2017

Some counter protesters showed up too:

Counter-protester with a Heather Heyer sign at the #MOAR pro-Trump rally pic.twitter.com/7i5I7GpaDE — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 16, 2017

The website for the event took pains to set itself up as different from the Charlottesville rally, saying that they wanted American flags and Confederate flags would not be allowed.

The event was also heavily pro-Trump.

Spotted at the #MOAR rally in DC! Love it! pic.twitter.com/bYSysKtks9 — Donald Trump 2020 (@WeWantTrump2020) September 16, 2017