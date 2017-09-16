‘Mother of All Rallies’ MOAR Rally: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

A big pro-Trump rally called “The Mother of All Rallies” (or MOAR for short) is taking place today in Washington, D.C. The rally just happens to be occurring around the same time that a Juggalo March is also taking place nearby in D.C. But the two groups have said they don’t plan to interact and there won’t be any violence.

1. What Time & Where Will MOAR Begin?

The MOAR rally will begin its opening ceremonies at the north end of the Mall, near the Washington monument, at 11 a.m. Eastern, according to their website.

“Keynote speakers will include author Hamody Jasim, Marco Gutierrez founder of Latinos for Trump, and congressional candidate for California Omar Navarro. The band Madison Rising is the featured performer. Panel discussions on a number of hot topics are also planned and much will be happening throughout the day and evening.”

Peter Boykin, president of Gays for Trump and a speaker at the rally, told the Washington Post that some topics discussed at the event will be more controversial, including transgender men and women in the military, Sharia law, and the dreamers immigration program.

2. The Event Is Supporting Trump And States That Confederate Flags (or Any Flags But the American Flag) Are Not Allowed

According to the event’s website, the rally is focused on freedom, putting America first, and uniting everyone under the American flag:

…No confederate flags, communist flags, or foreign flags allowed. This is not a Democrat or Republican rally. It’s not a left or right rally. We condemn racists of all colors and supremacy of all colors. Our patriots are of all colors and we are uniting under our constitutional rights. We are Americans and our color shouldn’t matter.”

Participants will be demanding protection for traditional American culture while expressing their love for the United States and the “American First agenda.”

The event’s Facebook page mentions that the event is “in support of American values, American culture, American traditions, and of course President Donald Trump.”

Admission to the event is free.

3. About 2,000 People Have RSVP’d for the Event on Facebook

So far, about 2,000 people have RSVP’d for the event on Facebook, and an additional 6,200 have indicated that they are interested in the event. The organizers originally wanted one million people at the event, but this looks like it will be about the same size as the Juggalo event.

(The video above is from people gathering the day before the event.)

4. This Event Does Not Promote Violence And Is Not Encouraging Altercations with the Juggalo March

Some people are expecting to see a brawl between the MOAR rally participants and the Juggalo rally participants. But both Jason Webber, an organizer of the Juggalo rally, and Peter Boykin, a speaker at the MOAR rally, told The Washington Post that their events don’t plan to interact with each other and they don’t expect any brawls.

Boykin told The Washington Post:

We think Washington D.C. is a great, safe place to have a rally, and I’m not looking for a fight. In Washington D.C., police do their jobs, so I’m not worried about major fights with outside groups. I don’t think it’s going to become a Charlottesville groups or anything like that.”

The rules of the Juggalo March explicitly prohibit violence, even violence on signs. This is, in part, because the Juggalos were accused of being a gang by the FBI in 2011 and they are protesting this label along with other types of discrimination, and hold peaceful, serious marches as part of their protest.

5. There Will Be Many Road Closures in the Area Today

Because of all the marches and events happening today, expect numerous road closures.

According to DC.gov, the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to about 11 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue NW from 18th Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

C Street NW, from 18th Street to 17th Street NW.

D Street NW, from 18th Street to 17th Street NW.

E Street NW, from 18th Street to 17th Street NW.

17th Street NW, from New York Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, NW.

15th Street NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW.

14th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW.

12th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW.

10th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW.

9th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW.

7th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW.

6th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW.

4th Street, NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW.

Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW.

Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW.

The 9th Street and 12th Street tunnels will be closed from 6 am until approximately 11 pm.

The 3rd Street tunnel will remain open.