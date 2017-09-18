Protestors Force Nancy Pelosi To Leave Press Conference

Pelosi huddling outside with staff while protesters continue chanting inside pic.twitter.com/85P2qkRSzH — Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) September 18, 2017

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has reportedly walked out of a press conference after it was taken over by a group of protesters in San Fransisco.

Pelosi walks out of her own press conference, shouted down by undocumented protesters pic.twitter.com/xM9zwByvNu — Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) September 18, 2017

According to local politics reporter Casey Tolan, who was at the press conference, the protestors are undocumented immigrants who are angry at Pelosi for negotiating with the Trump administration over the recently repealed DREAM Act, also known as DACA, which granted amnesty to undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors.

"No negotiations or backroom deals," undocumented protesters shout at Nancy Pelosi, surrounding her at her press conference pic.twitter.com/zzahZnB9E9 — Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) September 18, 2017

Pelosi and fellow Reps. Barbara Lee and Jared Huffman were giving a speech at College Track, a nonprofit that supports youth from underserved communities to overcome challenges to obtaining a college degree. The three congresspersons were reportedly speaking about the need for a replacement bill for the DREAM Act.

Protesters are accusing Pelosi and Democrats of creating the "deportation machine" used by Trump pic.twitter.com/WRork6nGmI — Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) September 18, 2017

Democrats are considering a number of bills that could replace the DREAM Act, and Pelosi recently met with Trump to discuss the future of such legislation.

Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer had dinner with Trump on Sunday night, and announced that they had reached an agreement with the president on a DACA replacement that would not include a border wall between Mexico and the United States. Many had speculated that Trump would attempt to use a replacement DACA bill as a vehicle to force them to accept his proposed wall, which his administration has denied.

Trump and Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also denied that the president ever reached an agreement with Pelosi and Schumer about the wall.