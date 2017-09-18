WATCH: Man Wearing Nazi Swastika Armband KO’d in Seattle

Two photos shared by different people show a man in Seattle riding the RapidRide D Line wearing a Nazi armband. A later photo shows the man knocked out on a sidewalk from a punch.

It is believed that the photos may be this man in this video, which was shared shortly after the above photos. The video was shared by Sam McCready, who has no other videos associated with the account.

In the video, the man wearing the swastika is talking about welfare to another man with a blurred out face before he is cold-cocked to the face. A voice off-camera says, “Night night.”

Seattle has seen its fair share of “alt-right” rallies, with the last one occurring last month after the Charlottesville terror attack. During that attack, a white supremacist ran a car through a crowd of Nazi counter-protesters, injuring 19 and killing one woman, Heather Heyer.

According to NBC, the Seattle rally was organized by Joey Gibson of the pro-Donald Trump group Patriot Prayer. During the rally, police and protesters clashed, but no serious injuries were reported.

The Pacific Northwest itself has been a bastion of white supremacist thought. In the 1980s, the Northwest Territorial Imperative was popularized by Richard Girnt Butler, the late leader of the Aryan Nations. The Northwest Imperative encourages its white followers to relocate to Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, and Western Montana to establish an Aryan homeland.