OJ Simpson To Be Released From Prison In a Matter of Days

NBC News/Youtube

OJ Simpson is expected to be released from prison as early as this weekend.

During a July 20 parole hearing, Simpson was granted parole for his conviction on robbery and kidnapping charges in 2008.

The former football star and actor has been serving a 33-year prison sentence at the Lovelock Correctional Center in northwestern Nevada. He is eligible for parole on Oct. 1.

Nevada prisons official says a plan is in place for O.J. Simpson to be released on parole as early as Monday. https://t.co/Gip9GW7tnb — The Associated Press (@AP) September 27, 2017

Oct. 1 falls on a Sunday, but prison officials told the New York Daily News that Simpson could get released over the weekend to avoid a media circus.

“They could easily get all the paperwork done early and just take him Sunday to where he’ll be monitored,” Brooke Keast with the Nevada Department of Corrections told the New York Daily News.

“The whole point is keeping the public safe. If we release him and he gets chased through Las Vegas, we can’t have that,” Keast said. “We have to worry about public safety.”

Oct. 1 is the day he is approved for release from the prison, where he has been held since 2008 for robbing two memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel in 2007. But that doesn’t mean he will be released on that date.

“We can hold him as long as necessary,” Keast told the New York Daily News. “We’re trying to be transparent without being stupid.”

Simpson, 70, has said he would like to move back to Florida upon his release. But he will likely be released to a facility in Nevada before he could move to another state.

Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Dubbed the “Trial of the Century,” Simpson’s not guilty verdict roiled the nation.

At his parole hearing, Simpson was asked about how he would handle the public scrutiny if he were to be released. “I’ve been recognized since I was 19,” he told the parole board.