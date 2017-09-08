Orlando Irma Latest: Sept. 8 Hurricane Updates & Path

South Florida Waste Management District

Orlando, Florida remains under peril from Hurricane Irma, with hurricane conditions possible for Sunday and Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

What are the latest updates for Orlando and for Orange County? Here’s key information that you need to know, as of the morning of September 8:

Storm Path & Forecast

Orlando remains in the projected path of the massive storm.

The September 8 forecast shows the projected hurricane conditions for the city:

However, some of the recent spaghetti models now show that, after it shifted eastward, the storm is now shifting to the west.

See recent Orlando weather here and an updated radar map for the city here.

Evacuations

As you continue to plan for Hurricane #Irma, stay informed about City services and resources –> https://t.co/kfAFT7lVhX pic.twitter.com/OXSUGP2CPq — Orlando FL (@citybeautiful) September 5, 2017

“No evacuations have been ordered in Orange County,” the county wrote in its September 7 evening update on the hurricane. That information had not changed on September 8.

Airport

As our community continues to prepare for Hurricane #Irma, let's continue to look out for our neighbors who need assistance. pic.twitter.com/8xexOfyk58 — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) September 7, 2017

The airport will be closing.

“Orlando International Airport will cease commercial flights at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept., 9, 2017. Guests are asked to check their current flight status with their airlines,” the county says.

Shelters

Although there are not mandatory evacuations, there are shelters opening for people who need them. “Orange County will open shelters beginning Saturday morning. Shelter locations will be announced as confirmed…Residents are encouraged to frequently check http://www.ocfl.net for the most recent information or call 311. Orange County will open Persons with Special Needs shelters, pet-friendly and general shelter populations.”

As of September 8, the locations had not yet been announced by Orange County.

The City of Orlando had not activated shelters as of the morning of September 8.

City Services

To help prevent #Irma flooding, remove tree trimmings and yard waste from your curb. These items can clog storm drains and cause flooding. pic.twitter.com/NcXLC5hcGl — Orlando FL (@citybeautiful) September 8, 2017

City Hall: Closed 9/11

Trash/Recycle Pick-up: No pick up 9/10 – 9/11

Yard Waste/Debris: No pick up 9/10 – 9/11

Parks Facilities: Closed 9/10-9/11

Recreation Facilities: Closed 9/9-9/10

Community Centers: Closed 9/8 at 5 p.m.

Parking Garages: Fees waived for specific garages during storm

Schools

Orange County Public Schools will now be closed Friday and Monday. https://t.co/zfVyO0er2r — Orlando FL (@citybeautiful) September 8, 2017

Schools will be closed for Friday and Monday.

“On Sept. 7, 2017, at 8:27 p.m., Gov. Rick Scott ordered all public K-12 schools closed in the state of Florida beginning Friday, Sept. 8 and including Monday, Sept. 11. Orange County Public Schools is following the Governor’s order,” the county says.

Hotels

They were nearing capacity. “Orange County Government continues to closely monitor the availability of hotel rooms in the tri-county area of Central Florida. Through the assistance of Visit Orlando, we have determined that the available hotels are near capacity,” the county wrote. “It is important to note that this situation is very fluid and small amounts of individual rooms may continue to open up due to group meetings being canceled or hotel cancellation policies being more flexible or lifted if a hurricane warning for Orlando is issued. The Visitor Information team is prepared to respond and help evacuees with frequently requested information and resources. Visitors coming to the area can reach us at: Call 800-972-3304; Online with live chat at VisitOrlando.com/Hurricane. Also check Twitter and Facebook – @VisitOrlando – for updates.”

Sandbags

Both sandbag pickup locations – 1010 Woods Ave. and @CWStadium – open at 7 a.m. today for City residents –> https://t.co/DHggBFfLne pic.twitter.com/UjqbHkdJg6 — Orlando FL (@citybeautiful) September 8, 2017

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, more than 66,000 sandbags had been distributed in Orange County. “Due to the extreme high demand at several Orange County sandbag distribution locations, cars currently waiting to be served might not reach the service point by 7 p.m.” Thursday, the county said.

People were asked to return on Friday. “Our intention is to serve all residents by our closing hour of 7 p.m. in an efficient manner for efficient traffic flow and service. Distribution locations will reopen on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. For sandbag distribution locations, please visit http://www.ocfl.net/sandbags. For information on Hurricane Irma, visit http://www.ocfl.net/Irma.”

As for the City of Orlando specifically, this is the information on sandbags:

Sandbag Distribution Times

Friday, September 8 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

“Residents must arrive at one of the sandbag locations by 4:45 p.m. We have a limited supply of bags so if you have your own bags to fill (40-pound capacity), please bring them with you. Shovels are provided, but please bring a passenger to help fill the bags so more residents can be served.”

Curfews

There were none on the morning of September 8.

Disney World & Theme Parks

