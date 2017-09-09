Orlando Irma Update: Hurricane Watch Issued For Orange County

National Hurricane Center

With Hurricane Irma getting close to Florida, how much peril is Orlando, Florida in? Is there a hurricane watch or warning for Orlando, Florida?

As of the early morning hours of September 9, there was a hurricane watch for Orange County, including Orlando.

According to the National Weather Service’s nearly real-time database of hurricane watches and warnings:

Hurricane Watch

Issued: September 09 at 12:22AM EDT

Expiring: until further notice Urgency: Future

Status: Actual

Areas affected:Orange

Hurricane conditions are listed as possible for Orlando on Sunday night, Monday night and Tuesday, according to the early September 9 extended forecast. Follow the radar for Orlando here. Track the hurricane by infrared satellite here.

The database is updated every two-three minutes, so for the most current information you can click on the link provided above. “Hurricane Irma will produce dangerous storm surge up to 12 feet, very heavy rainfall, inland flooding and short lived tornadoes in Florida this weekend. In the southern part of Florida, rainfall totals could approach 20 inches. Irma is expected to track north through Florida this weekend and into Georgia by Monday,” The National Weather Service wrote on September 9.

Some forecast models, though, showed the hurricane is shifting westward and could imperil the west coast of Florida more than previously thought. However, only a slight error or another shift could change things, so all of the models should be recognized as unpredictable projections.

The National Weather Service provides these definitions:

Hurricane Watch

“A Hurricane Watch is issued when a tropical cyclone containing winds of 64 kt (74 mph) or higher poses a possible threat, generally within 48 hours. These winds may be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding, and/or river flooding.

The watch does not mean that hurricane conditions will occur. It only means that these conditions are possible.”

Hurricane Warning

“A Hurricane Warning is issued when sustained winds of 64 kt (74 mph) or higher associated with a tropical cyclone are expected in 36 hours or less. These winds may be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding, and/or river flooding. A hurricane warning can remain in effect when dangerously high water or a combination of dangerously high water and exceptionally high waves continue, even though winds may be less than hurricane force.”

At 6 p.m. on September 8, Orange County issued a mandatory evacuation notice for residents of mobile homes due to “expected impact.” Mandatory evacuation orders had not been issued for other residents of Orange County, which includes Orlando, as of that date and time, something that could always change as the storm remains unpredictable.

