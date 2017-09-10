When Will Irma Hit Orlando? How Close Is Irma? [Sept. 10]

South Florida Waste Management District

Hurricane Irma made its first U.S. landfall in Cudjoe Key, in the Florida Keys, at about 9:10 a.m. After that, it’s expected to make a second landfall later Sunday along the coast of Southwestern Florida, perhaps between Sarasota and Naples.

When will Irma hit Orlando, Florida? Will it? How close was it to Orlando on Sunday morning? The storm still carries some unpredictability, but this is what we know as of Sunday morning: “Orlando is no longer within the cone of uncertainty, but the storm is nearly 400 miles wide and danger, particularly from possible tornadoes, remains,” The Orlando Sentinel reported on Sunday morning. Monitor the Orlando radar map here.

“The National Hurricane Center is tracking Irma’s position roughly 80 miles (125 km) south-southeast of Naples, and about 115 miles (180 km) south-southeast of Fort Myers. Irma is now travelling towards the north at 9 mph (15 km/h), with sustained wind speeds of up to 130 mph (215 km/h),” according to the 11 a.m. updates on Sunday.

What that means is that Orlando is less likely to see a direct hit from Irma than it was before, but the storm remains unpredictable, and that doesn’t mean the city won’t see any effects from it. The storm is so large that all of Florida is expected to see some impact. In fact, there was still a hurricane warning in place for Orlando on Sunday morning, with the National Weather Service projecting that hurricane conditions were possible in the city on Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday. See that weather forecast here.

This is where the storm was on Sunday morning, per the National Hurricane Center:

“The center of Hurricane Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys at 9:10 am EDT. A gust to 106 mph (171 km/h) was just reported at the National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Key.”

SUMMARY OF 910 AM EDT…1310 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…24.7N 81.5W

ABOUT 20 MI…30 KM ENE OF KEY WEST FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 330 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…929 MB…27.43 INCHES

Here were the Sunday morning arrival times for Irma:

See how the projected path has shifted even more to the west:

You can see a round up of sites where you can track the hurricane’s path in real time here.