Outage Maps: Irma Leaves Millions Without Power In Florida

Hurricane Irma has already left millions without power across southern Florida, and outage reports continue to pour in across the state as the mega-storm approaches Tampa Bay.

Crane turning like a clock in the midst of #HurrcaneIrma power #Irma pic.twitter.com/BCazaFi4Fa — Jack Dawkins (@JackDawkinsAD) September 10, 2017

Florida Power & Light Company, which services about 10 million customers in the state of 20 million residents, reports about 1.8 million of their customers have lost power, with nearly half of those reports coming from Miami-Dade County.

Duke Energy, another large utility provider in the state with service areas concentrated in North-Central Florida and the panhandle, is reporting minor power outages in about 20 counties, with the majority of outages concentrated in the areas surrounding Tampa on the West, and Gainesville and Ocala in central Florida.

Ground crews are already working to restore power in affected areas despite the poor weather conditions: “We are restoring power where we can get out between feeder bands,” FPL Chief Communications Officer Rob Gould told USA Today on Sunday. The company reported that it had already restored power to 400,000 customers.

FPL working to restore power now pic.twitter.com/3pYcpxot6a — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) September 10, 2017

An estimated 17,000 workers from Canada and from out-of-state utility companies have gathered in Florida in anticipation of the significant restoration projects to be undertaken in order to repair the damage that Irma has inflicted on the electrical grid. Repairs will begin once winds drop below 35 mph and floodwaters have receded to safe levels.

Drone video shows workers with the Florida Power and Light Company get ready ahead of Hurricane #Irma's landfall. pic.twitter.com/c3mKxMHjBt — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 10, 2017

1,400 Midwest line workers and support personnel are on their way to help repair power outages caused by #Irma. https://t.co/91BqyURI7m pic.twitter.com/6DubhxTlRB — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) September 9, 2017

Nearly 8,000 Duke Energy workers ready to swing into action in Florida after Hurricane #Irma passes. https://t.co/FEkTjqET49 pic.twitter.com/F3qInExPTp — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) September 10, 2017

To report a power outage in Florida, locate the contact information for your provider on the state Public Service Commission’s website.

If you’ve experienced an outage, check the status on the FPL Mobile App. To quickly download, text “APP” to MyFPL (6-9-3-7-5). #Irma pic.twitter.com/TfaBEqMVqC — FPL (@insideFPL) September 10, 2017