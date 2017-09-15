Parsons Green London Terror Attack: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

London police are treating an explosion on a London Underground train at Parsons Station as a “terror incident.” Twenty-two people were injured and have been taken to local hospitals.

The blast happened at about 8:20 a.m. local time (3:20 a.m. ET) during rush hour in Central London. Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a press conference that the blast was the “detonation of an improvised explosive device.” Metropolitan Police tweeted that they have declared this a “terrorist incident.”

The train was headed eastbound from Wimbledon.

Here’s what we know so far about the attack. This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.

1. 22 People Were Rushed to Hospitals With Non-Life Threatening Injuries

Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ — Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017

The National Health Service confirmed that 22 patients were rushed to nearby hospitals and trusts. The London Ambulance Service added that none of the patients “are thought to be in a serious or life-threatening condition.”

“We can confirm we have taken 18 patients to hospital following the incident at Parsons Green underground station,” Natasha Wills, Assistant Director of Operations at London Ambulance Service, said in a statement. “We were called at 8:20am today, with the first ambulance crew arriving within five minutes. We have sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, officers and our Hazardous Area Response Team.”

Passenger Peter Crowley told the BBC that there was a “really hot intense fireball above my head,” adding that there were “people a lot worse than me.”

2. The Explosion Was Caused by an ‘Improvised Explosive Device’ That Didn’t Fully Explode

ABC News reports that police determined the explosion was caused by an “improvised explosive device,” but it did not fully explode. Scotland Yard hasn’t made any arrests at this early stage of the investigation.

A government official also told ABC News that this appears to be an isolated incident.

“The emergency services attended and at this stage we are treating the matter as a terrorist-related incident and the Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism command will take responsibility for that investigation,” Deputy Constable of British Transport Police Adrian Hanstock said in a statement. “At this stage it’s little early to draw any full conclusions as to what the circumstances and cause of that explosion are and we are investigating and exploring that at the moment. We will get further information throughout the day but for now we just remind people to remain alert and report anything suspicious to the emergency services.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that its Counter Terrorism Command is investigating the incident as a “terrorist incident.” “We urge the public to remain calm but alert & if you have any concerns, see or hear anything suspicious then contact police,” the police added.

Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said at a press conference that hundreds of detectives are already on the case, with the help of MI5, reports CNN. When asked if he had any idea who might be behind the attack, Rowley only said it was a “live investigation.”

3. A Witness Said There Was a ‘Human Stampede’ to Get Out of the Station

One witness, Emma Stevie, told the BBC that there was a “human stampede” to get out away from the explosion.

“I heard lots of screams and people saying ‘run, run’,” she told the BBC. “We got out and then there was a human stampede, down the stairs. “There were people lying underneath getting crushed, a big human pile-on. I wedged myself in next to a railing. I put myself in the fetal position. I kept thinking, ‘I’ll be ok, I’ll be ok.'”

She said she saw a pregnant woman and was trying not to crush her. She also said she saw a young boy with injuries.

“It was horrible, I can’t think how many people were underneath me in the crush,” Stevie told the BBC.

“Suddenly there was panic, lots of people shouting, screaming,” another witness, Richard Aylmer-Hall, told the BBC. “There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off.”

“Suddenly, there was this boom,” eyewitness Gustavo Vieira told CNN. “Everyone shouting and screaming….We were just leaving the carriage [when the explosion happened]… Just heard and everyone starting running….And I didn’t look back.”

Vieira told CNN that many of the injured were taken to a nearby restaurant for immediate treatment from first responders.

4. Mayor Sadiq Khan Told Londoners to ‘Remain Calm & Vigilant’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement that he is in contact with Metropolitan Police and other officials. He will be at an emergency cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May this afternoon.

“Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life,” Khan wrote. “As London has proven again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism.” He added, “I urge all Londoners to remain calm and vigilant, and to check TfL’s website for travel advice.”

“My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident,” May tweeted.

5. U.S. President Donald Trump Blamed the Attack on a ‘Loser Terrorist’

Although very little is known about the motive behind the explosion, U.S. President Donald Trump blamed it on a “loser terrorist.”

“Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive,” Trump tweeted. “Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!”

London has already been the target of several terrorist attacks this year. In June, there was an attack on London Bridge. There was also an attack near Parliament in March and another at a mosque in June. Twenty-two people were also killed in Manchester in May.

As The Associated Press notes, the London Underground has also been specifically attacked in the past. In July 2005, suicide bombers attacked three subway trains and a bus, killing 52 people. Last year, Damon Smith left a homemade bomb on a train and it failed to explode.