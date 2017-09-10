PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma’s Damage in St. Thomas

DoD photo by: Capt. Lauren Hill, USAF / Released

It’s been a few days since Hurricane Irma plowed through St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a powerful Category 5 storm and more images are now emerging that show the utter destruction the tiny island suffered.

Residents are working to clean up debris, find food, water and gas and locate missing friends and family. A Google document has been created to mark people safe on the island and there have been a few reports of looting.

Many of the island’s 50,000 residents lined up waiting for tarps to help covered damaged roofs.

NG tarp distribution at Kirwan Terrace school parking lot, about 1 p.m. today. #HurricaneIrma #hurricaneirmaVI pic.twitter.com/dC20KULjPE — V.I. Daily News (@VIDailyNews) September 10, 2017

The U.S. Navy and the Marine Corps are helping to evacuate patients from Schneider Regional Medical Center to St. Croix, which was spared the brunt of the storm.

As of yesterday, @USNavy & @USMC teams in Virgin Islands have:

→conducted 47 MEDEVACs

→delivered 17,500lbs of food, water & medical supplies pic.twitter.com/nLyNQTxGmc — U.S. Fleet Forces (@USFleetForces) September 10, 2017

Tourists have been scrambling to get off the island. Several cruise ships are also helping to evacuate residents and provide humanitarian aid.

Here are some photos from the U.S. Air Force showing the damage: