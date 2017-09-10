PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma’s Damage in St. Thomas

DoD photo by: Capt. Lauren Hill, USAF / Released

It’s been a few days since Hurricane Irma plowed through St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a powerful Category 5 storm and more images are now emerging that show the utter destruction the tiny island suffered.

Residents are working to clean up debris, find food, water and gas and locate missing friends and family. A Google document has been created to mark people safe on the island and there have been a few reports of looting.

Many of the island’s 50,000 residents lined up waiting for tarps to help covered damaged roofs.

The U.S. Navy and the Marine Corps are helping to evacuate patients from Schneider Regional Medical Center to St. Croix, which was spared the brunt of the storm.

Tourists have been scrambling to get off the island. Several cruise ships are also helping to evacuate residents and provide humanitarian aid.

Read More From Heavy

Cruise Ships Help Hurricane Irma Victims in St. Thomas and St. Maarten

Here are some photos from the U.S. Air Force showing the damage:

DoD photo by: Capt. Lauren Hill, USAF / Released

DoD photo by: Capt. Lauren Hill, USAF / Released

DoD photo by: Capt. Lauren Hill, USAF / Released

DoD photo by: Capt. Lauren Hill, USAF / Released

DoD photo by: Capt. Lauren Hill, USAF / Released

DoD photo by: Capt. Lauren Hill, USAF / Released

DoD photo by: Capt. Lauren Hill, USAF / Released

Read More From Heavy

WATCH: An Aerial View of Hurricane Irma’s Destruction in St. Thomas
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook