‘Preacher’ Renewed or Cancelled: Will Jesse Custer Return for Season 3?

Tonight is the season 2 finale of AMC’s Preacher, and fans are wondering if they can expect Jesse Custer to return. No decision has been made regarding whether or not the AMC series has been renewed, however, according to NOLA.com, producers have filed paperwork to shoot the third season in Crescent City. The network has not yet confirmed whether this is true.

Nola.com writes, “The filing with the Louisiana film office shows pre-production on Season 3 is slated to start in early November. Principal photography would begin Jan. 5, 2018.”

Season 2 averaged a .40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.19 million viewers. Those numbers are down by 36% and down by 29%, respectively. Comparatively, The Walking Dead averages a 5.39 in the 18-49 demographic and 11.349 million viewers. Fear the Walking Dead averaged .97 in the 18-49 demographic and 2.553 million viewers. Better Caul Saul and Into the Badlands have both been renewed for another season. The former averaged a .59 and 1.644 million viewers, while the latter averaged .79 and 1.99 million viewers.

Last year, after it was announced the show had been renewed for season 2, AMC president Charlie Collier said, “‘Preacher’ is a special television program and we’re eager to share with fans the rest of this wild first season and, now, an expanded second season. What Sam [Catlin], Seth [Rogen], Evan [Goldberg] and the entire creative team have achieved in bringing Garth Ennis’ graphic novel to the screen is extraordinary. We look forward to more time with these unforgettable characters be it in Heaven, Hell, Texas or beyond.”

This post will be updated once the decision to renew or cancel Preacher has officially been made.