WATCH: Full President Trump First UN General Assembly Speech

President Donald Trump delivered his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York since taking office. During the speech, Trump focused on the growing threat caused by North Korea and international terrorism. “We meet at a time of both immense promise and great peril,” he told the assembly. He also called a “small group of rogue regimes” the “scourge of our planet today.” You can watch the speech below.

Trump: ‘Our Government’s First Duty Is to Its People, to Our Citizens’

Trump began the speech by thanking the leaders in the room for offering assistance after the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. He also started by boasting about the U.S. economy and his plans to boost military spending.

“I was elected not to take power, but to give power to the American people, where it belongs,” Trump said, as he explained his administration’s policy of turning the U.S. away from a major role on the international stage. “In foreign affairs, we are renewing this founding principle of sovereignty. Our government’s first duty is to its people, to our citizens.”

This was part of an overarching theme in the speech. He pushed his fellow international leaders to put their own citizens first and to support their own sovereignty, just as he sees himself doing in the U.S.

“I will always put America first just like you, the leaders of your countries, should put your countries first,” Trump said.

Trump Calls Kim Jong-Un ‘Rocket Man’ & Vows ‘Total Destruction of North Korea’

Trump also listed the violations of the “depraved” regime in North Korea. He referenced the death of Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died days after he was returned by the North Korean government after being held in captivity for months.

“We will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea” if it continues developing nuclear weapons, Trump said. He also referred to Kim Jong Un as “rocket man.” just as he did over the weekend on Twitter, who is “on a suicide mission for himself.”

“If the righteous many do not confront the wicked few, then evil will triumph,” Trump said in his speech.

Trump Calls Iran Nuclear Deal an ‘Embarrassment to the United States’ & Called out ‘Loser Terrorists’

Next, he went after Iran, accusing the government of using profits to fund terrorist groups and support Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad. He also called the Iran nuclear deal struck by the Obama Administration “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”

“Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States,” Trump continued. “And I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it, believe me.”

Trump also called out “loser terrorists” who brought violence to countries around the world.

He Says the U.S. Pays ‘Far More Than Anybody Realizes’ to the UN Budget

The president also noted that the U.S. pays 22 percent of the entire UN budget, “far more than anybody realizes.” He called it an “unfair cost burden,” but said if the UN actually succeeded in creating lasting peace, it will be worth the “investment.”

“America stands with every person living under a brutal regime. Our respect for sovereignty is also a call for action,” Trump said. “All people deserve a government that cares for their safety, their interests and their well-being, including their prosperity.”

Some Areas ‘Are Going to Hell,’ Trump Says

When Trump turned his attention to the situation in Venezuela, he noted that some places in the world “are in conflict and some, in fact, are going to hell.” He called Nicolas Maduro’s rule “disastrous,” adding that “It is completely unacceptable and we cannot stand by and watch.” He wants to see the UN help the Venezuelan people regain “their freedom and recover their country and restore their democracy.”

Trump walked a tightrope with the speech, as he needed to retain his nationalist appeal to his supporters while also showing that the U.S. is still a global power. He has been critical of the UN repeatedly, both before he was elected and after he won. He tweeted in December, “The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!” He also pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement on climate change in June.

On Monday, Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also met with Latin American leaders during a dinner in which he said they need to help Venezuela “restore their democracy,” notes the New York Times.

After the meeting with Netanyahu, Trump teased a possible upcoming decision on the controversial Iran nuclear deal President Barack Obama struck. “You’ll see very soon. You’ll be seeing very soon,” Trump said. “We’re talking about it constantly. Constantly.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told CNN on Monday that there would be a “high price” if Trump pulls out of the deal.

“Exiting such an agreement would carry a high cost for the United States of America, and I do not believe Americans would be willing to pay such a high cost for something that will be useless for them,” Rouhani said. He added that such an action would “yield no results for the United States but at the same time it will generally decrease and cut away and chip away at international trust placed in the Unites States of America.”