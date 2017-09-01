Raleigh, North Carolina Weather: Tornadoes, Radar & Forecast

National Weather Service

Raleigh, North Carolina and the surrounding areas were experiencing the remnants of Hurricane Harvey on September 1.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 9 p.m. on September 1 for Raleigh and other communities:

Flash Flood Warning including Raleigh NC, Cary NC, Apex NC until 9:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/mRDdcd5uRB — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 1, 2017

At 5:45 p.m. on Friday, NWS-Raleigh predicted “dangerous storms” in the evening. See the latest radar for Raleigh, North Carolina here. NWS reported, “At 626 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Sanford, Rdu International, Rougemont, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville and Broadway.” There was also a tornado watch for the area. See the NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Raleigh here.

5:45 PM update: Dangerous storms continue early this evening! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/QLUUZMxNRo — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 1, 2017

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Raleigh.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Raleigh NC, Wake Forest NC, Garner NC until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/VhJaMU68cr — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 1, 2017

The bad weather was predicted for days. “Remnants of Hurricane Harvey could bring days of wet weather to the state starting Thursday,” WRAL-TV wrote on August 30.

There were tornado warnings for Erwin NC, Lillington NC, and Buies Creek NC until 6:45 PM EDT. A tornado warning continues for Dundarrach NC until 6:30 PM EDT, according to NWS-Raleigh.

Tornado Warning continues for Erwin NC, Lillington NC, Buies Creek NC until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/21S758xGne — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 1, 2017

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm Warning for Wilson NC, Goldsboro NC, and Clayton NC until 7:00 PM EDT.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wilson NC, Goldsboro NC, Clayton NC until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/4Q2zGuUVww — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 1, 2017

People in the Sandhills area were urged to take cover on September 1 due to tornadoes.

Several tornado warnings in effect for the Sandhills area through 6 PM. Take cover now! pic.twitter.com/LXCW7xohbv — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 1, 2017

The same was true for central Johnston County.

TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL JOHNSTON COUNTY UNTIL 5:30 PM! TAKE COVER NOW! pic.twitter.com/QtozT9P1pj — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 1, 2017

The NWS warned of the danger of flooded roads.

6:15 PM update: Additional storms west of the Triad will move east! Remember, never drive through areas where water covers the road! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/2iRiApM2cI — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 1, 2017

The extended forecast through the Labor Day weekend for Raleigh, courtesy of the National Weather Service, is as follows:

Friday night:

“Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.”

Saturday

“Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.”

Saturday Night

“A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.”

Sunday

“Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 3 to 7 mph.”

Sunday Night

“Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.”

Labor Day

“Sunny, with a high near 86.”