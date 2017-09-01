Raleigh, North Carolina Weather: Tornadoes, Radar & Forecast

Raleigh, North Carolina and the surrounding areas were experiencing the remnants of Hurricane Harvey on September 1.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 9 p.m. on September 1 for Raleigh and other communities:
At 5:45 p.m. on Friday, NWS-Raleigh predicted “dangerous storms” in the evening. See the latest radar for Raleigh, North Carolina here. NWS reported, “At 626 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Sanford, Rdu International, Rougemont, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville and Broadway.” There was also a tornado watch for the area. See the NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Raleigh here.
A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Raleigh.
The bad weather was predicted for days. “Remnants of Hurricane Harvey could bring days of wet weather to the state starting Thursday,” WRAL-TV wrote on August 30.
There were tornado warnings for Erwin NC, Lillington NC, and Buies Creek NC until 6:45 PM EDT. A tornado warning continues for Dundarrach NC until 6:30 PM EDT, according to NWS-Raleigh.
The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm Warning for Wilson NC, Goldsboro NC, and Clayton NC until 7:00 PM EDT.
People in the Sandhills area were urged to take cover on September 1 due to tornadoes.
The same was true for central Johnston County.
The NWS warned of the danger of flooded roads.
The extended forecast through the Labor Day weekend for Raleigh, courtesy of the National Weather Service, is as follows:
Friday night:
“Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.”
Saturday
“Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.”
Saturday Night
“A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.”
Sunday
“Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 3 to 7 mph.”
Sunday Night
“Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.”
Labor Day
“Sunny, with a high near 86.”
