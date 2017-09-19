Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit ‘Rescued’ in Hurricane Maria

Getty

Hurricane Maria has reached Dominica, taking over the nation with her violent winds and heavy rain. The Category 5 storm isn’t as big as Hurricane Irma, but she is just as powerful, with sustained winds over 160 mph and even higher gusts. Maria is moving west northwest at about 10 mph. She is bringing about a foot of rain to the area, with localized spots possibly seeing upwards of 18 inches.

The storm has been called “catastrophic” and is expected to leave severe devastation in her wake.

The National Weather Service has issued hurricane warnings for several islands in the Caribbean including Puerto Rico, Culebra and Vieques and remains in effect for the British, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Martinique.

BREAKING: Hurricane #Maria makes landfall in Dominica as a Category 5 with 160-mph winds: https://t.co/N7xH8ONYIC pic.twitter.com/y2tkUMVgxD — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 19, 2017

On Monday, Dominica’s Prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit took to Facebook to update the public about what was doing on in his country, which is inhabited by over 73,000 people. His posts have started to go viral, as many cannot even imagine how terrible the weather conditions must be on the island tonight.

“The winds are merciless! We shall survive by the grace of God,” Skerrit wrote a couple of hours ago.

“We do not know what is happening outside. We not dare look out. All we are hearing is the sound of galvanize flying. The sound of the fury of the wind. As we pray for its end,” read his next update.

“Certainly no sleep for anyone in Dominica. I believe my residence may have sustained some damage,” he then wrote. An hour later, Skerrit wrote, “Rough! Rough! Rough!” A short time later, the roof of his house was blown off.

“My roof is gone. I am at the complete mercy of the hurricane. House is flooding,” he wrote. And then he wrote, “I have been rescued.”

Skerrit has not updated his Facebook page over the last hour.