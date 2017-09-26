Kayla Moore, Roy’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Judge Roy Moore, who is running for the Alabama U.S. Senate seat, is married to Kayla Moore. They have four children, sons Caleb and Micah and daughters Ory and Heather.

Kayla, born Kayla Kisor, is the President of the Foundation for Moral Law, which her husband founded in 2002. The couple have been married since 1985.

The 70-year-old Moore was the Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court form 2013 to 2017, and is famous for ordering probate judges to ignore the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing same-sex marriages nationally. In 2002 and 2003, he fought to keep a Ten Commandments monument at the Alabama Supreme Court building during his first tenure as Chief Justice. He was eventually removed from office in November 2003.

Since he was first removed, Moore has run for various political offices. He ran a failed 2006 campaign for Alabama governor, then successfully ran for Chief Justice in 2013. Now, he’s running to fill the U.S. Senate seat Attorney General Jeff Sessions vacated. Moore is up for the Republican nomination against Luther Strange.

Here’s what you need to know about Moore’s wife Kayla.

1. Kayla Endorsed Ted Cruz for President, Saying She Could ‘Trust’ Him to Pick the Next Supreme Court Justice

In February 2016, Kayla wrote an op-ed for AL.com, in which she endorsed Texas Senator Ted Cruz for the presidency. She wrote that she could “trust” him to pick conservative Supreme Court justices. In the op-ed, she called recent decisions by the Supreme Court – from allowing Obamacare to continue to allowing same-sex marriage – “lawless.”

She accused previous Republican presidents of being responsible for decisions like these. “At best, more than half of Republican nominees over the past 30 years have failed to defend the Constitution. At worst, they have been tragic contributors to lawlessness and the erosion of democracy, family values, and our constitutional heritage,” Kayla wrote.

However, she thought Cruz was the “one candidate in the GOP race who we can trust to break this miserable track record,” adding that, “Cruz knows our Constitution, our legal system, and the Supreme Court better than any conservative who has run for president.”

Cruz lost the Republican nomination for President to President Donald Trump, who has backed Strange in the Alabama Senate race.

2. She Publicly Opposed Air Force Col. Kristin Goodwin’s Nomination to Become Air Force Academy Commandant Because Goodwin Is Gay

In March, Air Force Col. Kristin Goodwin was nominated to be the Air Force Academy’s Commandant for cadets. Kayla and the Foundation for Moral Law opposed the nomination because Goodwin is gay.

“I oppose this nomination because Col. Goodwin does not set a proper moral example for youth,” Kayla wrote in a letter to the Department of Defense. “The person responsible for the education of cadets at the academy is a role model and an exemplar of proper deportment and conduct.”

She continued, “By nominating an open lesbian who proclaims that she is married to another woman, the Department of Defense states its disregard for the fundamental moral order established by God, thus breaking trust with the millions of Christians who voted for the new president in hope that the ungodly policies of the previous administration would be repudiated.”

Despite that letter, Goodwin was named commandant and was promoted to brigadier general in May.

3. Kayla & Moore’s Foundation Once Shared a Video Calling Obama a Muslim

In 2002, Moore founded the Foundation for Moral Law. Today, Kayla is President of the group, which “fights to protect the Constitution and protect the heritage of our Country.” Moore is now president emeritus.

Earlier this month, CNN reported that the group and Kalya both shared a video called “OBAMA THE MUSLIM, HIS OWN WORDS” on November 18, 2015. It was posted on the foundation’s Facebook page, as well as Kayla’s own page. The video was created by the far-right British group Britain First.

Moore later told CNN that the video didn’t reflect his personal views. When asked if Kayla thought that way, he told CNN, “Sir, I can’t speak for other people. My campaign has nothing to do with Obama. He’s not President. This is kind of ridiculous.” Representatives for the foundation did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Moore also played a role in keeping the “birther” conspiracy alive. “My personal belief is that he wasn’t, but that’s probably over and done in a few days, unless we get something else to come along,” Moore said in a December 2016 video obtained by CNN in August.

4. The Moore Family’s Foundation Hasn’t Filed Tax Returns Since 2014 & Documents Show Kayla Wasn’t Earning Compensation

In August, a group called the Senate Leadership Fund released a TV spot claiming that Moore and Kayla pocketed $1 million in salary from 2005 to 2013 from the foundation. The Foundation denied the claims, calling it a “massive distortion of the truth.”

But AL.com notes that the Economic Research Institute data shows that the Moores did receive around $1 million in compensation, based on the most recent eight years of IRS 990 forms.

AL.com noted that the data doesn’t include the foundation’s 2015 and 2016 990s because their tax returns weren’t filed. “The accountant that normally does our tax returns has been sick and almost died,” Jessica Deem, Kayla’s executive assistant, told AL.com. “He has since spoken with the IRS and the missing 2015 return will be filed in the next few days. And we have an extension on the 2016 return.”

However, the filing for 2014 shows that Kayla didn’t receive any compensation from the foundation. Since 2007, the foundation’s revenue has been $5.12 million, while expenditures total $6 million.

5. Kayla Married Roy Moore in 1985 & Ran Her Own Small Business

According to Kayla’s Foundation bio, she is a graduate of Southside High School in Etowah County, Alabama. She took classes at Jacksonville State University and the University of Alabama and was a bookkeeper for her father’s small businesses.

She married Moore in 1985 and was his legal secretary while he was in private practice. She also founded her own small business, KDM Marketing Company, and worked on his political campaigns. She also competed in Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama World pageants as a teen.

The Moores have four children and three granddaughters.