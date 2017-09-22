Sabrina Quider Accused of Sophie Lionnet Murder & Burning

Facebook

A London socialite and former girlfriend of an LA-based millionaire music mogul stands accused of killing her nanny and burning her body. Sabrina Quider, 34, is being questioned along with a 40-year-old man after the body of 21-year-old Sophie Lionnet was found burned beyond recognition in Quider’s home in the Southfields neighborhood of South London. Both Quider and her boyfriend are French citizens. Lionnet had been working as the couple’s nanny. Her body was found on September 20. Quider is the mother of two children, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Neighbor Thought that Quider Was Having a BBQ

A neighbor told the Daily Mail that her child thought that there was a barbecue going on at Quider’s home. The woman’s told the tabloid, “My young son called out, “If you are having a barbecue, are we allowed to come?” I told him, “No, that’s not a barbecue, that’s a bad smell.” I thought they may be burning leaves.”

While another told the Telegraph described the smell as being like a “weird barbecue.”

Sabrina Quider, described as a socialite and make up artist by the Daily Mail, has lived at the home in South London in 2013. Quider had been living at the home with a French-Algerian man. The Independent reports that both are being questioned by police in relation to Sophie Lionnet’s death.

Sophie Lionnet Has a Blog of Poetry About World War II

Lionnet was a native of Troyes in northern France, reports the Daily Telegraph. A local store-owner, Sunny Patel, told the newspaper that Lionnet had not been seen since August 2017. Patel said:

I have not seen the nanny since late August. She used to come in with kids twice a day to buy them sweets. She loved about 13 but was actually in her early 20s. A very polite, pleasant girl. She was French. The family was also French. The nanny has lived her for at least 20 months, she was here last Christmas… Last night I saw plumes of smoke coming from the garden – lots of smoke, not much flames – but just thought it was a garden fire. Then … we were told that the man was arrested and then his wife.

The Daily Mail reports that Lionnet was paid just $63 per month and had recently contacted relatives in France to arrange to come home. The Mail story goes on to say that Quider lived a busy social life which led to Lionnet being forced to work long hours.

Lionnet maintained a blog throughout 2014 where she wrote poetry about World War II. The poetry is focused largely on the holocaust and includes a poem about Anne Frank.

Her Ex-Boyfriend Was the Founder of Boyzone, Wrote Songs for the Backstreet Boys & Is a Judge on Vietnam’s Idol Show

Quider has a six-year-old son with Mark Walton, one of the founders of Boyzone, reports the Daily Mail. Quider had another three-year-old girl with another man.

According to his LinkedIn page, Walton now works as an A&R music executive in Los Angeles. In addition, Walton serves as a judge on Vietnam’s version of American Idol. During a recent interview with the Sun, Walton said of his time in Boyzone, “I was the lead singer.” Walton adds, “I ended up becoming the CEO of [a] record label, which I ran for ten years.” That same article described Walton as a “billionaire.”

On his Facebook page, Walton includes photos of the child he has with Quider.