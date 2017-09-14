Freeman High School Shooting Victims: Who Are They?

Go Fund Me

One person was killed and three others wounded when a sophomore opened fire at Freeman High School in Rockford, Illinois. The suspect in the shooting is Caleb Sharpe. He was arrested at the school, located about 12 miles south of the Spokane Valley, on September 12.

The deceased man has been named as sophomore Sam Strahan. The other wounded people has been named as Emma Neese, Jordan Goldsmith and Gracie Jensen. All of the surviving victims are in stable condition at Sacred Heart hospital.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sam Strahan’s Father Died in an Accident in June 2017

According to a Go Fund Me page set up by Eric Strahan, Sam Strahan’s father was killed in an accident in June 2017. As a result, Eric Strahan set up a fundraising page to help pay for Sam Strahan and his sister, Emily, who is a student at the University of Washington, to attend college.

A woman with a child at Freeman High School told KING5 that the victim and Sharpe were “known as best friends.” That victim is thought to have confronted the suspect after the suspect’s gun jammed. Authorities say Sharpe had a backup gun. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told the media:

Today that student came to school, armed. He entered the school and proceeded to take his weapons out. He attempted to fire one weapon and it jammed. He went to his next weapon and a student walked up to him, engaged him and that student was shot.

The Spokesman was the first to name the fatal victim as Sam Strahan.

Emma Neese Didn’t Even Realize She Had Been Wounded

Freeman High School student Barratt Moland, 15, told the Spokesman that Neese was hit in the abdomen. Moland said, “She didn’t even notice [she had been hit]. She said it only grazed her.”