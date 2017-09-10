Sanibel, Captiva & Hurricane Irma: Latest Path & Forecast

EarthCam

Two island vacation destinations in Southwest Florida are in the path of Hurricane Irma and could be hit by high winds, heavy rain and devastating storm surges.

Captiva and Sanibel Island are both under a hurricane warning and a storm surge warning, the National Weather Service says. Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys about 8 a.m. Sunday morning, and it is expected to hit the Captiva and Sanibel area by Sunday evening. As of 12:30 p.m., the storm was about 80 miles south of Naples and “leaving destruction in its wake,” Florida Governor Rick Scott said. Sanibel and Captiva are about 40 miles north of Naples, where Irma is expected to hit about 8 p.m.

Here are some of the latest path projections and other data from the National Hurricane Center:

According to the National Weather Service, Sanibel and Captiva are expected to be hit by Irma winds between 90 to 110 mph, with gusts up to 135 mph. The biggest risk to the islands is the storm surge, which the National Weather Service says has a “potential for 10-14 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.” The weather service adds that the surge could be “life-threatening” and “historic.”

Winds and rain ahead of the direct impact of the hurricane have already knocked out power to many on the islands, according to The News-Press. A mandatory evacuation order was put in place for Sanibel and Captiva Friday morning, according to the Santiva Chronicle. But some people are riding out the storm. The bridge to the island is expected to close when winds hit 40 mph, and public safety personnel would also cease operations at that time, according to the News-Press.

Margaret Norsworthy is among those staying for the storm. She told the newspaper, “We’ve been watching the predictions and comparing tide carts like mad the past couple hours. Tide is gonna have a lot to do with the surge. We’re staying safe as possible.”

Bridgit Budd, who is also riding out the storm with her husband, told the newspaper, “We think the surge on Irma is gonna be huge.”

According to the National Weather Service:

Dangerous Hurricane Irma is moving slowly northwest away from the north

coast of Cuba and is forecast to approach the southwest Florida coast

as a major hurricane late Sunday morning. Although the amount of

intensification expected from Irma has been decreased with the latest

forecasts through Sunday morning…make no mistake that Irma is still a

dangerous hurricane… and is forecast to move near or over the west

coast of the Florida peninsula Sunday through early Monday morning with

the potential for significant and life threatening impacts from

wind…surge…and rain. Winds will gust to tropical storm force as fast-moving squalls move

across southwest Florida early this morning. These squalls will

increase in frequency and intensity during today as the outer

rainbands of Irma spread north over the Florida peninsula. Given the

current forecast track, a period of damaging winds is expected across

ALL of west- central and southwest Florida between late Sunday morning

and Monday morning.

The weather service says that “life-threatening” wind will hit the islands and cause “structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” along with trees being uproated, roadway signs blown over leaving many roads impassible from large debris, along with widespread power and communications outages.

The storm surge will cause:

– Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly

accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to

buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded

from considerable floating debris. Locations may be

uninhabitable for an extended period.

– Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or

severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become

stressed.

– Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.

– Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.

Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted

onshore and stranded.

According to the weather service, flooding rain is also possible:

– Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and

rescues.

– Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks

in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks,

canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control

systems and barriers may become stressed.

– Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple

communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed

away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape

routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water

with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very

dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened

or washed out.

Tornadoes are also possible:

– The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution

of emergency plans during tropical events.

– Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots

of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.

– Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile

homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or

uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about.

Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.

