Sarah Sanders Tweets Picture of 11-Year-Old Frank Mowing The White House Lawn

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has tweeted a picture of an 11-year-old mowing the White House Lawn after he wrote a letter to the president earlier in the year offering he service, saying that the chore would be an “honor.”

Earlier this week, Sanders had said that the boy, referred to only as “Frank from Falls Church, Virginia,” would join the grounds crew this morning.

“The president is committed to keeping the American Dream alive for kids like Frank and we’re all looking forward to having him here,” said the president’s spokeswoman.

She also read an excerpt from Frank’s letter during the press briefing:

Dear Mr. President, it would be my honor to mow the White House lawn for some weekend for you. Even though I’m only 10, I’d like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for. I admire your business background and have started my own business … I have been mowing my neighbors’ lawns for some time… Here’s a list of what I have and you are free to pick whatever you want: power mower, push mower, and weed whacker. I can bring extra fuel for the power mower and charged batteries for the weed whacker.

Sanders tweeted a picture of the Frank in the Rose Garden on Friday morning, praising him for “doing a great job.”

President Trump was also seen in pictures walking alongside Frank as he skillfully mowed the lawn in neat rows far beyond his years:

The internet is already gushing over the story:

Frank, himself, had a few words to say to CNN before he began his work: “It depends on what he is going to ask me,” he told the CNN reporter when asked what he would say to Donald Trump if he had the chance to meet him later that day.