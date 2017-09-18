Scott Dworkin challenges Trump with #TrumpsAWhiteSupremacist, And Now It’s Trending On Twitter

You may or may not have been surprised to see #TrumpsAWhiteSupremacist in the U.S. trends section on Twitter Monday morning.
It started late Sunday night, when co-founder of The Democratic Coalition Scott Dworkin tweeted a challenge to President Trump:
Sure enough, by 10 a.m. Monday morning, the hashtag had made it into tens of thousands of tweets, according to the hashtags.org tracking platform:
And the right is fighting back:
Charles M. Blow of The New York Times also weighed in this morning with a fortuitously timed op-ed about ESPN host Jemele Hill’s Sept. 11 tweet rant, in which she accused Trump of supporting white supremacy. “Is Trump a White Supremacist?” the column is entitled, and for Blow the answer is yes.
“Either Trump is himself a white supremacist or he is a fan and defender of white supremacists, and I quite honestly am unable to separate the two designations,” writes Blow in the column, which has been popping up on Twitter alongside Dworkin’s hashtag.
The Democratic Coalition, formed in the spring of 2016 with the express purpose of preventing Trump from winning the presidency. It calls itself “the nation’s largest grassroots Resistance organization,” and states that it “now exists to hold the Trump White House accountable … through aggressive digital and traditional advertising, grassroots action, in-depth opposition research, and a nationwide rapid-response team.”
Dworkin is a longtime political strategist and briefly worked for the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Democratic National Convention, according to his Linkedin profile, as well as on the failed 2006 congressional campaign of Christine Jennings in Florida. He is also the founder and CEO of the D.C.-based Bulldog Finance Group, which Dworkin states conducts fundraising for Democratic causes.
